How to complete FIFA 22 Suso & Braithwaite Showdown SBC: Solution & cost

In the lead-up to the LaLiga match-up between Barcelona and Sevilla on April 3, EA SPORTS released new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Suso and Martin Braithwaite. Here’s are all the details.

The Barcelona-Sevilla matchup has massive implications for LaLiga, as both teams sit atop the rankings, below Real Madrid.

To make things even more interesting, EA added two new FIFA 22 Showdown SBCs for Suso of Sevilla and Barcelona’s Braithwaite.

Not only can you add both players to your FIFA Ultimate Team, but the one on the winning team will receive a +2 OVR stats boost. Let’s take a look at both cards’ stats, and how to unlock them.

FIFA 22 Braithwaite & Susa Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Braithwaite Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Suso Showdown SBC Stats

FIFA 22 Braithwaite Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Braithwaite’s new Showdown card: Tactical Emulation, and LaLiga.

The full list of requirements for each, along with a cheap solution, are listed down below:

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Solution

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Solution

FIFA 22 Suso Showdown SBC requirements & solutions

For Suso there are three squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock his new Showdown card: Spain, Top Form, and LaLiga.

Below are the requirements for each, along with a cheap solution:

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Solution

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Braithwaite & Suso Showdown SBC price

For these two SBC sets, Suso will be a bit cheaper than Braithwaite, according to FUTBIN solutions. Braithwaite will cost roughly 224,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 223,000 on Xbox, and 235,000 on Origin PC.

Suso on the other hand will set you back about 165,000 on PlayStation, 177,000 on Xbox, and 169,000 on Origin. You can unlock both of these items before they expire on April 3, but only the one whose team wins the Barcelona vs Sevilla showdown will get the +2 OVR upgrade.