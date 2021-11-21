How to complete FIFA 22 Simon Banza SBC – Squad Foundations

EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Squad Foundations SBC for Famalicao striker Simon Banza. We’ve got stats, requirements, solutions, and everything you’ll need to know to knock it out yourself.

Squad Foundations SBCs are, just as the name implies, a way to build up your base roster of players in Ultimate Team.

For this upgrade Banza — whose normal card is a 72 OVR Silver — gets a massive upgrade to 88 OVR and a double-digit increase in each individual stat.

The full stats for this Squad Foundations card are down below, along with requirements, solutions, and general price.

Simon Banza Squad Foundations in-game stats

Simon Banza Squad Foundations SBC

Rewards

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Jumbo Gold Pack

Simon Banza Squad Foundations card — 88 OVR — ST

Banza FIFA 22 Squad Foundations SBC requirements

There are two squad building challenges to complete in order to unlock Simon Banza’s new Squad Foundations card: Liga Portugal and Top Form.

The full requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Liga Portugal

Number of players from Liga NOS (POR 1): Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack

Solution

Simon Banza Squad Foundations SBC price

According to FUTBIN’s solutions, this pair of squads to unlock Simon Banza’s Squad Foundations card should cost you around 67,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 75,000 on Xbox, and 70,000 on Origin PC.

As always, keep in mind the FIFA market does like to fluctuate, so the total price could end up changing slightly by the time you complete this.