How to complete FIFA 22 Quaresma FUT Birthday SBC: solutions & cost

A new FUT Birthday SBC has landed in FIFA 22 for Portuguese Winger Ricardo Quaresma. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

The FUT Birthday promotion celebrates the day FIFA Ultimate Team first came out by introducing a series of unique cards — and the latest for Ramos comes with a very nice 5-star Skills Moves upgrade.

This item is a full eleven points higher than Quaresma’s regular gold card, and on top of that it also comes with both five-star Skills Moves and Weak Foot as well.

The full stats can be found below, along with requirements, and solutions for this challenge.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Ricardo Quaresma Birthday SBC

Ricardo Quaresma Birthday in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Quaresma Birthday SBC

There are just two sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Quaresma’s new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22: National Duty, and Top Form.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

National Duty

Number of players from Portugal: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Premium Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Quaresma FUT Birthday SBC cost

Quaresma’s FUT Birthday player item has some highly decent stats, and as an added bonus it won’t cost an arm and a leg in FUT Coins to unlock.

Altogether, it should cost around 74,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 77,000 on Xbox, and 73,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Read More: How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.