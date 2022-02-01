EA SPORTS has released a brand new FIFA 22 Players Moments SBC for veteran Milan striker Olivier Giroud. Here are all the details, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

As the name suggests, FIFA 22 Player Moments SBCs celebrate highlight-reel moments from a player’s career. This latest one for Olivier Giroud celebrates his remarkable overhead kick goal against Atletico Madrid in 2020/21.

Not only does the 89 OVR Player Moments card have a massive +10 difference over his standard 79 OVR gold card, but it also has significant improvements to individual stats, including +47 pace, +14 dribbling, +13 physicality, +10 shooting, and +9 passing.

FIFA 22 Giroud Player Moments SBC

Giroud Player Moments in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Player Moments Olivier Giroud SBC

The FIFA 22 Player Moments Olivier Giroud SBC is very easy to complete. You only need to turn in a single squad with uncomplicated requirements, which is a far cry from some of the more complex SBCs we’ve seen.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what those requirements are, followed by a solution.

Olivier Giroud

Number of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Giroud Player Moments SBC cost

In addition to being a straightforward challenge, the FIFA 22 Giroud Player Moments SBC is also relatively cheap. It will only set you back 90,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 95,000 on Xbox, and 100,000 on PC.

It’s important to note that the FUT market is a dynamic system. This means prices can vary from time to time, which means the challenge could wind up costing more FUT Coins or fewer FUT Coins, depending on the timing.