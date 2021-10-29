How to complete FIFA 22 Nkunku Rulebreakers SBC: cost & solutions

EA SPORTS has released a brand new SBC for the Rulebreakers promo for RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku. Here’s how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

Rulebreakers sees players handed monster stat boosts in one or two front-facing attributes, depending on what EA SPORTS wants to upgrade. For example, this can turn a slow striker like Harry Kane into a pace-heavy powerhouse.

In Nkunku’s case, you’ll be able to choose between two different versions once you complete the SBC. One gives a massive boost to shooting, and the other gives a huge upgrade to passing.

Let’s take a look at stats for both versions, before going over the full requirements.

FIFA 22 Nkunku Rulebreakers SBC

Nkunku Rulebreakers in-game stats

Nkunku Shooting focus

Rewards

1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Passing or Shooting focus Christopher Nkunku Rulebreakers card — 86 OVR — CAM

How to complete FIFA 22 Nkunku SBC

Altogether there’s only a pair of Squad Building Challenges you’ll have to complete to unlock whichever version of Nkunku’s new Rulebreakers card you want.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

France

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

There you have it — how to complete Christopher Nkunku’s brand new Road to the Knockout SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

Nkuku Rulebreakers SBC cost

Altogether it seems that this pair SBCs to unlock the FIFA 22 Kostic RTTK card will run you around 159,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 159,000 on Xbox, and 180,000 on Origin PC.

As always, the FUT market can switch up prices rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly.