How to complete FIFA 22 Matteo Politano RTTK SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS has released a brand new SBC for the Road to the Knockouts promo for Napoli winger Mattero Politano. Here’s exactly how to complete it, with requirements, cost, and solutions.

EA SPORTS released the Road to the Knockout Team 2 in Ultimate Team on October 22, and along with that new batch of players, we’ve also received a few brand new RTTK SBCs.

The latest is for Italian winger Matteo Politano, whose Napoli side is currently sitting at the very top of Serie A. This means he could very well be in for an upgrade should the Blues make the Knockout round of the Europa League.

Advertisement

So, let’s take a look at how to knock this SBC out quickly and how to grab the 84 OVR player for as few FUT Coins as possible.

How to complete FIFA 22 Matteo Politano RTTK SBC

Politano RTTK in-game stats

Rewards:

1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Matteo Politano RTTK card — 84 OVR — RM

FIFA 22 Matteo Politano RTTK SBC requirements

Altogether there are just two different Squad Building Challenges you’ll have to complete to unlock Politano’s new Road to the Knockout card.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution for each.

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Napoli: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Road to the Knockouts

RTTK: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

There you have it — how to complete Matteo Politano’s brand new Road to the Knockout SBC in FIFA 22 using FUTBIN solutions.

Politano RTTK SBC cost

Altogether it seems that this pair SBCs to unlock this FIFA 22 Matteo Politano special card will run you around 57,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 62,000 on Xbox, and 58,000 on Origin PC.

Advertisement

As always, the FUT market can change prices rapidly, so these costs could very well end up fluctuating slightly.