How to complete FIFA 22 Malen Fantasy FUT SBC: solutions & cost

A new Fantasy FUT SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

Fantasy FUT is a dynamic promo that gives players the chance to upgrade brand-new items based on their real-world performance.

Along with the release of Fantasy FUT Team 2, EA has also given us a new SBC for Malen. This card is already pretty decent, being an 8-point upgrade to 88 OVR from his regular gold card— and can get even better as time goes on per the Fantasy FUT promo.

Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Donyell Malen Fantasy FUT SBC

Malen Fantasy in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Malen Fantasy SBC

There are just a pair of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Malen’s new Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 22: BVB, and Bundesliga.

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each as well.

BVB

Number of players from Dortmund: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution

Bundesliga

Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Malen Fantasy FUT SBC cost

Malen’s Fantasy FUT player item has some highly decent stats and isn’t too bad when it comes to total price either.

Altogether, it should cost around 136,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 137,000 on Xbox, and 146,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Read More: How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.