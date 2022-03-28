How to complete FIFA 22 Malen Fantasy FUT SBC: solutions & cost

A new Fantasy FUT SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Borussia Dortmund striker Donyell Malen. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.
Fantasy FUT is a dynamic promo that gives players the chance to upgrade brand-new items based on their real-world performance.
Along with the release of Fantasy FUT Team 2, EA has also given us a new SBC for Malen. This card is already pretty decent, being an 8-point upgrade to 88 OVR from his regular gold card— and can get even better as time goes on per the Fantasy FUT promo.
Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.
Advertisement
FIFA 22 Donyell Malen Fantasy FUT SBC
Malen Fantasy in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Malen Fantasy SBC
There are just a pair of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Malen’s new Fantasy FUT card in FIFA 22: BVB, and Bundesliga.
All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each as well.
BVB
- Number of players from Dortmund: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Solution
Bundesliga
- Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack
Solution
Malen Fantasy FUT SBC cost
Malen’s Fantasy FUT player item has some highly decent stats and isn’t too bad when it comes to total price either.
Altogether, it should cost around 136,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 137,000 on Xbox, and 146,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.
The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.
Advertisement