How to complete FIFA 22 Luiz Felipe Player Moments SBC: cost & solutions

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 Players Moments SBC for Lazio Center-Back Dominic Luiz Felipe. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, solutions, and cost.

FIFA 22 Player Moments SBCs celebrate highlight-reel moments from players’ careers. This one celebrates Luiz Felipe’s inclusion in the Future Stars promotion back in FIFA 20.

The 87 OVR card is a massive step up from his standard 78 OVR gold card. It’s got +13 physicality, +12 pace, +12 dribbling, +10 passing, and +7 defending — rounding it off to be a well-balanced card.

First, we’ll look at all the stats in more detail. Then we’ll give you a breakdown of the requirements, solutions, and cost on each platform.

FIFA 22 Luiz Felipe Player Moments SBC

Luiz Felipe Player Moments in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Luiz Felipe Player Moments SBC

Players only need to complete and submit a single squad to finish the FIFA 22 Luiz Felipe Player Moments SBC.

The requirements for that squad aren’t too demanding either. Here’s a list of them all followed by the cheapest solution:

Luiz Felipe

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Luiz Felipe Player Moments SBC cost

FIFA 22 Player Moments SBCs tend to be cheaper compared to other squad building challenges out there, and this one fits the bill, too.

It will only set you back a little more than 110,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 105,000 on Xbox, and 115,000 on PC Origin. It’s a decent pick-up considering how well-rounded the stats are. Just remember that these prices can fluctuate a little.