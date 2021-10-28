How to complete FIFA 22 Kante Flashback SBC: Is it worth it?

A new FIFA 22 Ngolo Kante SBC has been released as part of Ultimate Team’s Flashback promo, with seven teams to build for completion.
The French midfielder has been given a new card in the popular mode, in celebration of his past successes for both Chelsea and Leicester City, where he won his first Premier League title.
Since that time, he’s repeated that success with Chelsea and added a Champions League trophy to his long list of triumphs.
Will he be able to help you reach the greatest prizes in FUT Champions Weekend League? Let’s run through the requirements for this SBC, and we’ll let you decide.
How to complete Kante FIFA 22 SBC – Flashback card
Kante SBC Requirements
Gold Squad
- Gold Players: Min 11
- Team Chemistry: Min 30
- Players in the Squad: 11
Gold Rare Squad
- Player Level: Min Gold
- Rare: Min 11
- Team Chemistry: Min 30
- Players in the Squad: 11
Past and Present
- Players from Leicester City + players from Chelsea: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Players in the Squad: 11
Premier League
- Players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Players in the Squad: 11
Les Bleus
- Players from France: Min 1
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Players in the Squad: 11
Top Form
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Players in the Squad: 11
87-rated squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Players in the Squad: 11
Kante Flashback review
Based on the downgrades in most areas, excluding pace, compared to the base Kante card – it looks unlikely that this card will be worth your time completing seven different SBCs.
That being said, it does provide a potentially cheaper alternative, depending on how the valuation of the Squad Building Challenge levels out.
At the time of writing, it’s believed that the card could cost around 260,000 coins on Xbox and 280,000 coins on PS – according to FUTBIN.