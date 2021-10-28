How to complete FIFA 22 Kante Flashback SBC: Is it worth it?

A new FIFA 22 Ngolo Kante SBC has been released as part of Ultimate Team’s Flashback promo, with seven teams to build for completion.

The French midfielder has been given a new card in the popular mode, in celebration of his past successes for both Chelsea and Leicester City, where he won his first Premier League title.

Since that time, he’s repeated that success with Chelsea and added a Champions League trophy to his long list of triumphs.

Will he be able to help you reach the greatest prizes in FUT Champions Weekend League? Let’s run through the requirements for this SBC, and we’ll let you decide.

How to complete Kante FIFA 22 SBC – Flashback card

Kante SBC Requirements

Gold Squad

Gold Players: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30

Team Chemistry: Min 30
Players in the Squad: 11

Gold Rare Squad

Player Level: Min Gold

Rare: Min 11

Rare: Min 11

Team Chemistry: Min 30
Players in the Squad: 11

Past and Present

Players from Leicester City + players from Chelsea: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75
Players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

Players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70
Players in the Squad: 11

Les Bleus

Players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65
Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60
Players in the Squad: 11

87-rated squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 55

Players in the Squad: 11

Kante Flashback review

Based on the downgrades in most areas, excluding pace, compared to the base Kante card – it looks unlikely that this card will be worth your time completing seven different SBCs.

That being said, it does provide a potentially cheaper alternative, depending on how the valuation of the Squad Building Challenge levels out.

At the time of writing, it’s believed that the card could cost around 260,000 coins on Xbox and 280,000 coins on PS – according to FUTBIN.