How to complete FIFA 22 Isco TOTS Flashback SBC: solutions & cost

There’s a brand-new FIFA 22 Flashback SBC for Real Madrid midfielder Isco. We’ve got the full stats, requirements, cost, and solutions right here.

This Flashback SBC celebrates Isco’s inclusion in FUT 18 TOTS. The new card is his best by far in FIFA 22, and definitely worth checking out if you’re a Real Madrid fan.

It boasts 96 Dribbling and 94 Passing. On top of that, it also comes with a five-star Skills Moves as well.

The full stats can be found below, followed by requirements and solutions for this challenge.

FIFA 22 Isco Flashback TOTS SBC

Isco Flashback TOTS in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Isco TOTS Flashback SBC

There’s three different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Isco’s new Flashback card in FIFA 22: Real Madrid, Spain, and LaLiga.

All of the requirements are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Real Madrid

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Spain

Number of players from Spain: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1

In Form + TOTS Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Solution

LaLiga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 40

Number of players in the Squad: 11
Reward: 1 Small Rare Players Pack

Solution

Isco TOTS Flashback SBC cost

Isco’s TOTS Flashback player item has very nice stats, but it will also be an expensive SBC is to complete.

Altogether, it should cost around 336,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 343,000 on Xbox, and 401,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.