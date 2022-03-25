How to complete FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Perisic SBC & Lo Celso Objectives

A new Fantasy FUT SBC is now live for Croatian star Ivan Perisic, and a new set of Objectives for Giovani Lo Celso as well. Here’s how to complete both.

Fantasy FUT is a dynamic promo that gives players the chance to upgrade brand-new items based on their real-world performance.

Along with the release of Fantasy FUT Team 2, EA has also given us a new SBC for Perisic and a set of objectives to unlock a new card for Lo Celso. Both can be upgraded as the promo goes on. Here’s the full stats for each, along with how to grab them for yourself.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Lo Celso Fantasy FUT Objectives

Lo Celso Fantasy in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Lo Celso Fantasy Objectives

There are four sets of Objectives you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Lo Celso’s Fantasy FUT card. As with all FUT Objectives, you could potentially knock these out and get this new item without spending any FUT Coins at all.

All of the requirements for each are listed down below:

Midfield Support

Assist 2 goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)

2 goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player + 300 XP

Outside the Box

Score 2 Outside the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)

2 Outside the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) Reward: Gold Pack + 300 XP

Winning Work

Win 5 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)

5 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack

Touch of Finesse

Score a Finesse goal in 7 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)

a goal in 7 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs) Reward: Premium Gold Pack + 300 XP

FIFA 22 Ivan Perisic Fantasy FUT SBC

Ivan Perisic Fantasy in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Perisic Fantasy SBC

There are three sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Perisic’s new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22: Tactical Emulation, Serie A TIM, and Top Form.

All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.

Advertisement

Tactical Emulation

Number of players from Inter: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Solution

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 50

Team Chemistry: Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Top Form

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Solution

Perisic Fantasy FUT SBC cost

Perisic’s FUT Birthday player item has some highly decent stats, a chance to get even better, and it won’t cost an exorbitant amount to unlock.

Altogether, it should cost around 166,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 169,000 on Xbox, and 184,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Read More: How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.