How to complete FIFA 22 Fantasy FUT Perisic SBC & Lo Celso Objectives

A new Fantasy FUT SBC is now live for Croatian star Ivan Perisic, and a new set of Objectives for Giovani Lo Celso as well. Here’s how to complete both.
Fantasy FUT is a dynamic promo that gives players the chance to upgrade brand-new items based on their real-world performance.
Along with the release of Fantasy FUT Team 2, EA has also given us a new SBC for Perisic and a set of objectives to unlock a new card for Lo Celso. Both can be upgraded as the promo goes on. Here’s the full stats for each, along with how to grab them for yourself.
FIFA 22 Lo Celso Fantasy FUT Objectives
Lo Celso Fantasy in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Lo Celso Fantasy Objectives
There are four sets of Objectives you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Lo Celso’s Fantasy FUT card. As with all FUT Objectives, you could potentially knock these out and get this new item without spending any FUT Coins at all.
All of the requirements for each are listed down below:
Midfield Support
- Assist 2 goals using Midfielders in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)
- Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player + 300 XP
Outside the Box
- Score 2 Outside the Box goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)
- Reward: Gold Pack + 300 XP
Winning Work
- Win 5 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)
- Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack
Touch of Finesse
- Score a Finesse goal in 7 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Savvy Signings, with a full squad of players bought for less than 2000 coins each (including subs)
- Reward: Premium Gold Pack + 300 XP
FIFA 22 Ivan Perisic Fantasy FUT SBC
Ivan Perisic Fantasy in-game stats
How to complete FIFA 22 Perisic Fantasy SBC
There are three sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Perisic’s new FUT Birthday card in FIFA 22: Tactical Emulation, Serie A TIM, and Top Form.
All of the requirements for each are listed below, along with a cheap solution as well.
Tactical Emulation
- Number of players from Inter: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Solution
Serie A TIM
- Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Top Form
- In Form Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Jumbo Gold Pack
Solution
Perisic Fantasy FUT SBC cost
Perisic’s FUT Birthday player item has some highly decent stats, a chance to get even better, and it won’t cost an exorbitant amount to unlock.
Altogether, it should cost around 166,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 169,000 on Xbox, and 184,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.
As always, the FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these costs could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.