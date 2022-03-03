How to complete FIFA 22 Charly Musonda SBC: Solutions & cost

The FIFA 22 Silver Stars Series has showered players with SBCs to complete, and next up is Chelsea’s Charly Musonda. This is how to complete his FUT SBC, as well as the cheapest solution and overall cost.

Charly Musonda has been a FUT favorite for many years, and EA have made the most of the new Silver Stars Series to give him his first special card in FIFA 22.

As has been the case with the other Silver Stars SBCs and Flashbacks, don’t be fooled by his modest 74 rating. The Chelsea winger would be ideal for completing objectives or even a super-sub in Division Rivals or FUT Champs.

Advertisement

Here’s how you can get your hands on Silver Stars Musonda in FIFA 22, along with the cheapest possible solution.

Content

Silver Stars Charly Musonda in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Charly Musonda Silver Stars SBC

One of the biggest wins of the Silver Stars Series event has been how reasonable each of the SBCs have been. Musonda follows suit with extremely generous criteria for what is a very overpowered card.

You only need to submit a single squad to unlock his card, and it doesn’t even ask for a Team of the Week player to ramp the price up. Here’s a full list of the requirements, as well as a cheap solution:

Charly Musonda

Number of players from Belgium: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Charly Musonda Silver Stars SBC cost

If Silver Stars Musonda’s stats aren’t enough to entice you, then his overall value certainly will. When you consider the steep prices that other SBCs have posted, for cards that have don’t have much better on-game stats, this deal seems like a no-brainer.

Advertisement

According to FUTBIN, Musonda’s SBC will set you back just 10,100 coins on PlayStation, 12,200 on Xbox, and 11,500 on PC. All things considered, Silver Stars Musonda is an absolute steal.

For more handy FIFA 22 tips, be sure to check out some of our other guides:

Best FIFA 22 custom tactics | FIFA 22 best strikers | Road to the Final tracker | FIFA 22 Icon Swaps 2 | Best young players to sign in FIFA 22 Career Mode | FIFA 22 best center-backs