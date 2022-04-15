How to complete FIFA 22 Cahill SBC: FUT Captain Hero special card

A special new FUT Captains SBC is now live in FIFA 22 for Australian striker Tim Cahill. Here’s everything you need to know, including stats, requirements, cost, and solutions.

FUT Captains upgrades some the most well-known club and national team captains and vice-captains, with big boosts to their stats.

EA has now released a brand new SBC for Cahill. This card is a highly decent 91 OVR, a 6-point upgrade from his regular Heroes card— boasting 93 Pace and 91 Shooting as well.

Here are the full stats, along with how to grab it for yourself.

FIFA 22 Cahill FUT Captain Hero SBC

Cahill Captain Hero in-game stats

How to complete FIFA 22 Cahill Hero Captains SBC

There are three different sets of requirements you’ll need to complete in order to unlock Cahill’s new FUT Hero Captain card in FIFA 22: Premier League, FUT Captains and 87-Rated Squad.

Advertisement

All of the requirements are listed down below, along with a cheap solution for each as well.

Premier League

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

FUT Captains

CAPTAIN Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

In Form Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

Cahill FUT Captains SBC cost

Cahill’s FUT Captains player item has some great stats across the board, but there’s no denying it’s a tad expensive to complete.

In total, it should cost around 410,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 415,000 on Xbox, and 421,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN.

Read More: How to claim FIFA 22 Twitch Prime Gaming reward packs

The FUT market is capable of switching up prices very rapidly, so these prices could very well end up changing slightly when you complete this SBC.