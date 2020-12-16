How to complete FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC: Cost & solutions - Dexerto

The FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC guarantees you a new ICON to add to your squad in Ultimate Team, but it can be a pricey affair. Here, we’ve got the best solutions to complete the SBC as cheaply as possible.

ICONs are some of the most impressive cards in FIFA Ultimate Team. They bring back legends of the game at their absolute best, and are invaluable assets to your team, often rated highly and boasting impressive stats.

You’ll see that the very best players have a number of ICONs in their team, guiding them to the top during FUT Champs, and this is your best chance of getting one without praying for pack luck. Here are all the requirements for the SBC, as well as the solutions and how many coins it will set you back, thanks to FUTBIN.

FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC

84-rated squad

Requirements

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 80

# of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will cost you around 64-70k, depending on which platform you play on.

85-rated squad

Requirements

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will cost you around 125-140k, depending on which platform you play on.

85-rated squad

Requirements

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will set you back around 123-140k, depending on your platform.

86-rated squad

Requirements

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

This squad will set you back around 185-210k, depending on your platform.

Rewards

Considering you’re looking at a potential 500k spend putting these squads together, you’ll want to know which rewards you’ll get.

As well as your Base ICON card, you’ll receive the following rewards for each squad completed:

84-rated squad: 1x Premium Gold Pack

1x Premium Gold Pack 85-rated squad (1): 1x Electrum Players Pack

1x Electrum Players Pack 85-rated squad (2): 1x Two Rare Gold Players Pack

1x Two Rare Gold Players Pack 86-rated squad: 1x Premium Electrum Players Pack

While the ICON is obviously the reason for completing this SBC, it will be nice to also make some of your money back on the above rewards, so hopefully we get some good pack luck and manage to turn this into a profitable venture.

