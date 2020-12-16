 How to complete FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC: Cost & solutions - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC: Cost & solutions

Published: 16/Dec/2020 13:49

by Jacob Hale
Torres fifa 21
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

The FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC guarantees you a new ICON to add to your squad in Ultimate Team, but it can be a pricey affair. Here, we’ve got the best solutions to complete the SBC as cheaply as possible.

ICONs are some of the most impressive cards in FIFA Ultimate Team. They bring back legends of the game at their absolute best, and are invaluable assets to your team, often rated highly and boasting impressive stats.

You’ll see that the very best players have a number of ICONs in their team, guiding them to the top during FUT Champs, and this is your best chance of getting one without praying for pack luck. Here are all the requirements for the SBC, as well as the solutions and how many coins it will set you back, thanks to FUTBIN.

FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC

84-rated squad

Requirements

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 80
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

84-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
84-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC.

This squad will cost you around 64-70k, depending on which platform you play on.

85-rated squad

Requirements

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

85-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
85-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC.

This squad will cost you around 125-140k, depending on which platform you play on.

85-rated squad

Requirements

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

85-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
85-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC.

This squad will set you back around 123-140k, depending on your platform.

86-rated squad

Requirements

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • # of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

86-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC
FUTBIN / EA SPORTS
86-rated squad for the FIFA 21 Base ICON Upgrade SBC.

This squad will set you back around 185-210k, depending on your platform.

Rewards

Considering you’re looking at a potential 500k spend putting these squads together, you’ll want to know which rewards you’ll get.

As well as your Base ICON card, you’ll receive the following rewards for each squad completed:

  • 84-rated squad: 1x Premium Gold Pack
  • 85-rated squad (1): 1x Electrum Players Pack
  • 85-rated squad (2): 1x Two Rare Gold Players Pack
  • 86-rated squad: 1x Premium Electrum Players Pack

While the ICON is obviously the reason for completing this SBC, it will be nice to also make some of your money back on the above rewards, so hopefully we get some good pack luck and manage to turn this into a profitable venture.

Let us know what ICON you get by tweeting us at @UltimateTeamUK!

FIFA

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 12 live: release time, TOTW leaks, predictions

Published: 16/Dec/2020 6:18

by Isaac McIntyre
Cristiano Ronaldo could make FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) 12.
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21 FIFA TOTW FIFA Ultimate Team

The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 12, is now on its way in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the new upgraded team so far, including any EA SPORTS leaks, the promo’s release time, and more.

The busy Christmas period is finally here, and that means European competitions have got games flying thick and fast throughout the month of December.

In the Premier League, midfield masterminds Allan and James Maddison shone in the twelfth week of FIFA 21, while speedsters like Florian Thauvin and Hirving Lozano blazed a trail in France and Italy ⁠— but will they get into the TOTW 12 squad?

There’s also the chance of a Hero card this Team of the Week: Lucas Zelarayan proved vital for Columbus Crew as they lifted the MLS title this week.

Finally, FIFA 21 fans will have their eyes peeled on the top-rated player in the game, and his chance to get into the team. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice ⁠— both from the spot ⁠— in a 3–1 win over Genoa, which may have earned him his second in-form of the year.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including leaks, when the squad will drop, and Dexerto’s weekly TOTW predictions.

Allan is the Premier League pick of the week, after his rock-solid run against Chelsea.
EA SPORTS
Allan is the Premier League pick of the week, after his rock-solid run against Chelsea in Everton’s 1-0 win.

Team of the Week 12 start time

On Dec. 16, FIFA publishers EA SPORTS will release the twelfth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 12 promo will begin at 6pm (UK time), as per usual.

That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 12 player upgrades will be announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share the team as soon as it’s live.

Ronaldo would fly up to a 94-rated card with a second in-form.
EA SPORTS
Ronaldo will fly up to a 94-rated card with a second in-form.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 12 leaks

So far, EA SPORTS hasn’t let any early Team of the Week 12 cards slip ⁠— after hilarious moments ahead of both TOTW 7 and more recently 10, when they accidentally shipped 11 upgraded cards early, they’re likely playing it extra safe.

If any leaks drop ahead of the official TOTW 12 reveal, we’ll keep you updated.

Marseille's French winger Florian Thauvin is in line for his first upgrade of FIFA 21.
EA SPORTS
Marseille’s French winger Florian Thauvin is in line for his first upgrade of FIFA 21.

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 12 predictions

While you wait, make sure you check out Dexerto’s TOTW 12 predictions. We’ve compiled a list of all the players that could get those IF cards this week; let’s see if you agree with our tips.

Here’s our list of predictions. Once the official team has been released, you’ll be able to see how many we guessed correctly:

  • Emi Martinez – Aston Villa
  • Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo
  • Jan Bednarek – Southampton
  • Pedro Mendes – Montpellier 
  • Theo Hernandez – AC Milan
  • James Tavernier – Rangers 
  • Toni Kroos – Real Madrid 
  • Allan – Everton 
  • Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese 
  • Teun Koopmeiners – AZ Alkmaar
  • Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan
  • James Maddison – Leicester
  • Lucas Zelarayan – Columbus Crew (Hero Card)
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • Jonathan Bamba – Lille 
  • Hirving Lozano – Napoli
  • Antony – Ajax 
  • Silas Wamangutika – Stuttgart
  • Florian Thauvin – Marseille
  • Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus 
  • Jonson Clarke-Harris – Peterborough 
  • James Collins – Luton Town 
  • Leonardo Mancuso – Empoli
James Maddison struck twice against Brighton to book his tick into TOTW 12.
EA SPORTS
James Maddison struck twice against Brighton to book his tick into TOTW 12.

TOTW 12 Silver Stars prediction: Jamal Lowe

EA SPORTS should stick to their trend of releasing Silver Stars alongside each FIFA 21 Team of the Week, especially considering it’s been one of the more popular promos so far.

This time around, Dexerto tips Jamal Lowe from Swansea City to get the boot. The winger bagged both goals in Swansea’s derby victory over Cardiff, in a game-winning performance that is quite worthy of a stat-boosted Silver Stars upgrade!

Swansea's Jamal Lowe could be a great tip for the Silver Stars this week.
EA SPORTS
Swansea’s Jamal Lowe could be a great tip for the Silver Stars IF this week.

So, there you have it ⁠— Dexerto’s full list of predictions for Team of the Week 12. Once we have our hands on the confirmed list of upgrades, we’ll be sure to add them to this article and let you know. Until then, enjoy a few games of FIFA!