How to complete Dimitri Payet FIFA 22 Headliners SBC: Solution & cost

A new Headliners SBC is now live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet, and we’re going to show you how to complete it.

FIFA 22 has kicked off 2022 with the release of a new Headliners promo. First unveiled in 2019, Headliners quickly became a fan-favorite, and this year’s batch is no different either.

Payet’s new 86 OVR Headliners card is a nice upgrade from his 80 OVR Gold card. It features a massive upgrade to Pace taking it up to an 85, along with smaller boosts for every other category as well.

Let’s take a look at the full stats, and the complete list of requirements and solutions as well.

Advertisement

FIFA 22 Payet Headliners SBC

Payet Headliners in-game stats

FIFA 22 Headliners Payet SBC requirements

There are two different squad-building challenges you’ll need to knock out in order to unlock Payet’s new Headliners card: Ligue 1 and National Duty.

Below are the full requirements and rewards, along with a cheap solution for each.

Ligue 1

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Solution

National Duty

Number of players from France: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1

In Form Players: Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Payet Headliners SBC cost

Altogether this pair of squads should end up costing you around 169,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 182,000 on Xbox, and 192,000 on Origin PC, according to FUTBIN solutions.

Keep in mind that prices can quickly fluctuate on the FIFA market, so these prices could very well end up changing once you complete this SBC.