FIFA 23 Update 8 patch notes: Referee issue addressed, bug fixes, more

EA SPORTS have revealed the patch notes for FIFA 23 Update 8, as the annoying issue with referee kits has finally been addressed. Here’s everything you need to know.

FIFA 23 is the final installment in the popular franchise before it becomes EA SPORTS Football Club, and while it’s a few months old, that doesn’t mean the devs have stopped working on it.

Ultimate Team has been chock full of new promos every week, and the gameplay has undergone a number of tweaks thanks to regular updates.

Some of these updates are bigger than others, with some focused on rooting out annoying issues. FIFA 23 update 8 falls on the latter side of that, as the biggest issue that has been addressed is to do with referees in FUT.

What has been addressed in FIFA 23 Update 8?

That’s right, if you’ve played a game of Ultimate Team recently and wanted to tear your hair out because the referee is wearing the same color kit as your jersey, you’ll be pleased with this patch.

That annoying issue, along with some PC players having their game crash when opening FUT packs, have been rectified in update 8.

So, you can finally swap your kits back to a black or green number and no longer have to worry about confusing the referee for a rogue 12th man on the pitch.

On top of that, there are also a few bug fixes for other modes, including the fact that players were not utilizing the correct weight and height when you’d edit them.

You can find the full set of patch notes below.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed further instances of referees incorrectly wearing the same kit colors as one of the teams involved in the match.

[PC Only] Addressed a stability issue that could occur when opening packs.

Pro Clubs x VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

In rare cases, the camera could have incorrectly followed a CPU AI player in VOLTA ARCADE.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some badges, kits, tifos, hair, stadiums, star heads, pre-match scenes, headwear, mascots, stadium themes, tattoos, balls, bundle art, VIP Areas, pitch props, fan flags, and gloves.

Addressed the following issues: