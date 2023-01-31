FIFA 23 TOTW 14 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 14

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 14 will be dropping into packs this week, so, here are our predictions for TOTW 14 – and it could be a fun one.

We’re approaching the end of January which, in FIFA Ultimate Team terms, means we’re finally bidding farewell to Team of the Year and settling back in for some usual promos.

The honorable mentions and 12th man for the TOTY squad have been released – with Erling Haaland grabbing a super upgrade – but we’ve now got another week of Team of the Week to look forward to.

Given that most of English football was on a break due to the FA Cup, and those cup games don’t count towards TOTW, it’s a chance for other leagues to shine. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 14.

FIFA 23 TOTW 14 Predictions | Team of the Week 14

Headlining our predictions this week are Jordi Alba, Lautaro Martinez, Dani Olmo, Piotr Zielinski, and Domenico Berardi. So, there could be some underrated cards dropped if we’re right.

In the case of Alba, he chipped in with an assist in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Girona, so that, coupled with a clean sheet should get the left-back in. Martinez was in fine form for Inter Milan, with the Argentine bagging a brace against Cremonese. He should be a shoo-in.

In what is an unusual move for Team of the Week, we’re giving nods to the RB Leipzig pair of Dani Olmo and Dominik Szoboszlai. The attacking midfielders both starred in separate games and made strong cases for upgrades. So, we’re backing the pair of them.

GK: Michele Di Gregorio – Monza

GK: Benjamin Lecomte – Montpellier

LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona

LB: Marcos Acuna – Sevilla

LB: Alex Grimaldo – Benfica

RB: Christopher Trimmel – Union Berlin

CB: Edmond Tapsoba – Bayer Leverkusen

CB: Phillip Lienhart – Freiburg

CM: Piotr Zielinski – Napoli

CM: Josh Campbell – Hibernian

CM: Mattias Svanberg – Wolfsburg

CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Leipzig

CAM: Dani Olmo – RB Leipzig

RM: Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach

RW: Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo

LW: Carlos Junior – Al-Shabab

ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

ST: Niklas Fullkrug – Werder Bremen

ST: Karim Onisiwo – FSV Mainz

ST: Enner Valencia – Fenerbahce

ST: Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys

ST: Iker Guarrotxena – FC Goa

ST: Anastasios Douvikas – FC Utrecht

As usual, Team of the Week will be in its regular Wednesday release slot, meaning TOTW 14 will be released on Wednesday, February 1 at 6 pm GMT. We haven’t seen a change to TOTW’s release in FIFA 23 yet.

Though, we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter if EA springs a surprise.