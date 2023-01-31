FIFA 23 TOTW 14 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 14

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 14 will be dropping into packs this week, so, here are our predictions for TOTW 14 – and it could be a fun one.
We’re approaching the end of January which, in FIFA Ultimate Team terms, means we’re finally bidding farewell to Team of the Year and settling back in for some usual promos.
The honorable mentions and 12th man for the TOTY squad have been released – with Erling Haaland grabbing a super upgrade – but we’ve now got another week of Team of the Week to look forward to.
Given that most of English football was on a break due to the FA Cup, and those cup games don’t count towards TOTW, it’s a chance for other leagues to shine. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 14.
FIFA 23 TOTW 14 Predictions | Team of the Week 14
Headlining our predictions this week are Jordi Alba, Lautaro Martinez, Dani Olmo, Piotr Zielinski, and Domenico Berardi. So, there could be some underrated cards dropped if we’re right.
In the case of Alba, he chipped in with an assist in Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Girona, so that, coupled with a clean sheet should get the left-back in. Martinez was in fine form for Inter Milan, with the Argentine bagging a brace against Cremonese. He should be a shoo-in.
In what is an unusual move for Team of the Week, we’re giving nods to the RB Leipzig pair of Dani Olmo and Dominik Szoboszlai. The attacking midfielders both starred in separate games and made strong cases for upgrades. So, we’re backing the pair of them.
- GK: Michele Di Gregorio – Monza
- GK: Benjamin Lecomte – Montpellier
- LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
- LB: Marcos Acuna – Sevilla
- LB: Alex Grimaldo – Benfica
- RB: Christopher Trimmel – Union Berlin
- CB: Edmond Tapsoba – Bayer Leverkusen
- CB: Phillip Lienhart – Freiburg
- CM: Piotr Zielinski – Napoli
- CM: Josh Campbell – Hibernian
- CM: Mattias Svanberg – Wolfsburg
- CAM: Dominik Szoboszlai – RB Leipzig
- CAM: Dani Olmo – RB Leipzig
- RM: Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach
- RW: Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo
- LW: Carlos Junior – Al-Shabab
- ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
- ST: Niklas Fullkrug – Werder Bremen
- ST: Karim Onisiwo – FSV Mainz
- ST: Enner Valencia – Fenerbahce
- ST: Jean-Pierre Nsame – Young Boys
- ST: Iker Guarrotxena – FC Goa
- ST: Anastasios Douvikas – FC Utrecht
FIFA 23 TOTW 14 release date & time
As usual, Team of the Week will be in its regular Wednesday release slot, meaning TOTW 14 will be released on Wednesday, February 1 at 6 pm GMT. We haven’t seen a change to TOTW’s release in FIFA 23 yet.
Though, we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter if EA springs a surprise.