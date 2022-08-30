FIFA 23 ratings leak reveals Ronaldo downgrade and fans are not happy

A massive FIFA 23 player ratings leak appears to have revealed a major downgrade to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, and fans aren’t happy with the changes to his card.

FIFA 23 is just weeks away, and the discussions have already begun among the community on which players should be the best-rated in this year’s game. EA likes to shake up the meta every year by dishing out upgrades and downgrades based on each player’s performances last season.

On August 30, a major FIFA 23 leak seemed to reveal dozens of player ratings ahead of time, including the top 50 players in Ultimate Team.

The were plenty of huge stat changes, with some of football’s biggest names of recent years slipping down the rankings. However, the most surprising for many fans was the downgrade handed to Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Leaks reveal Cristiano Ronaldo downgrade in FIFA 23

The Portuguese forward is recognized as one of the best players ever to kick a ball, but if the leaks are to be believed, he will be 90-rated in FIFA 23. Although this ranks him as the sixth-best player in the game, it’s a -1 drop that sees him fall to his lowest rating since FIFA 11.

A 90-rated card may seem reasonable for a 37-year-old, but fans have taken issue with just how substantial his stats have dropped. Most notably, his pace has been slashed from 87 to 81, and his dribbling has fallen to 85 from 88.

After the card appeared on Reddit, many feel that with these in-game stats, one of FIFA 23’s most prestigious cards will be virtually unusable in actual matches.

“Wow he looks like discard garbage now!” said one reply, suggesting that Ronaldo will have no place in this year’s meta.

In previous years, picking up Ronaldo on the FUT market could set you back well over a million coins, especially in the early stages of the game.

With this downgrade, however, players have questioned how valuable he will be: “I’ll give it 2 months he will be 200kish since the shared market,” said one Redditor. “Damn they just made him Fodder,” replied another.

Others have argued that despite Ronaldo’s age, he is still worthy of a card that can compete with the likes of Mbappe and Messi. “Idk, feels a bit harsh considering he had a decent first season back with United in terms of individual performance obviously.”

It’s worth keeping in mind that this rating is based on a leak from an early version of FIFA 23. There’s every chance that EA is still in the process of tinkering with in-game stats, and Ronaldo could have a much more impressive card by the time the Ultimate Team season kicks off.