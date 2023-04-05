FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS predictions: Mbappe, Messi, David, more

FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS is almost here, and it’s set to hand out ridiculously juiced-up cards to the French league’s best performers of the season. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming promo.

If you haven’t started already, It’s time to save packs, coins, and FIFA points for FIFA 23 TOTS. Usually falling in either April or May, EA celebrates the season’s top performers by releasing stacked lineups for every major football league.

Based on previous years, each TOTS squad contains one goalkeeper, four defenders, five midfielders, and five attackers. We expect plenty of PSG players, but don’t be surprised if other Ligue 1 teams receive recognition as well.

Without further ado, let’s jump right into our predictions.

When is FIFA 23 Ligue 1 TOTS coming out?

EA Kylian Mbappe is the star of the FIFA 23 cover again.

Last year, in FIFA 22, EA SPORTS kicked things off on April 29 with the first squad release. Though, when it comes to FIFA 23, we don’t yet have a confirmed release date for the promo.

Here is a full list of the players we expect to slot into the Ligue 1 TOTS.

Goalkeeper

Monaco’s Nubel leads Ligue 1 with 104 saves. Reims’ Yehvann Diouf leads the league with 13 clean shots, but we decided to go with Nubel, as he has faced much more chances.

Alexander Nubel

Defenders

PSG experience a few more slip-ups than we have grown accustomed to this season, but the Parisian giants still fared rather well on defense. Marquinhos rarely makes a mistake, leading Ligue 1 in pass completion.

RC Lens’ rising star Kevin Danso also deserves recognition for leading a backline conceding the least number of goals in France.

Malo Gusto- Lyon

Achraf Hakimi- PSG

Kevin Danso- RC Lens

Jonathan Clauss- Marseille

Marquinhos- PSG

Midfielders

Branco Van Den Boomen pulls all of the strings in Toulouse’s midfield, tallying eight assists. Remy Cabella and Enzo Le Fee weren’t afraid to push the envelope, wreaking havoc in the attacking third every weekend.

Teji Savanier- Montpellier

Remy Cabella- Lille

Enzo Le Fee- Lorient

Branco Van Den Boomen- Toulouse

Attackers

Lionel Messi is known as a jack of all trades and did some of everything for PSG this season. He leads the league with 26 goal contributions. Mbappe continued to ascend the ranks, scoring 19 goals.

Canadian sensation Jonathan David put his name on the map by tying Mbappe’s league-leading 19-goal mark. It will be a compelling race for who finishes on top in the final few games.

Lionel Messi- PSG

Kylian Mbappe- PSG

Martin Terrier- Rennes

Jonathan David- Lille

We will update this list once EA unveils the official Ligue 1 TOTS.