FIFA 23 leak shows ICONs can be downgraded to FUT Heroes

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

Ea revealed a laundry list of significant gameplay changes coming to FIFA 23. An unexpected Ultimate Team change potentially affects Icons.

We revealed our list of five football legends that should be FIFA 23 ICONs. Roma legend Francesco Totti and the Dutch maestro Wesley Sneijder highlight the list.

There are over 100 Icons in FIFA 22. Robin Van Persie, Wayne Rooney, Cafu, and Casillas debuted in this year’s installment.

EA also added brand new Hero cards, representing a player and their hero moment in a specific league. The cards aren’t as highly rated as standard ICONS, but they did receive special upgraded cards called FUT Captains.

A new leak suggests some lower-rated ICON cards may be downgraded to Hero cards in FIFA 23.

EA SPORTS ICONS for FIFA 23 will get revealed later down the line.

Icons can allegedly be downgraded to Heroes in FIFA 23

FIFA leaker Fut Sherrif revealed that ICONs can be downgraded to Heroes in FIFA 23. The leaker claimed that Icon Jay-Jay Okocha is now listed as a FUT Hero item.

Okocha is the 20th lowest rated Prime Icon, and this leak claims that he is being downgraded to an 88 overall.

The lowest overall prime Icon is 88 overall Hidetoshi Nakata. Other notable 90 overall Prime players include Rio Ferdinand, Claude Makelele, Pep Guardiola, and Marc Overmars. It will be interesting to see what sort of precedent Okocha’s downgrade sets for other legends.

A downgrade for low-rated Icons would result in more rewarding packs. For example, a base Icon pack would give players a better change at a rarer legend if the less desirable player items became Heroes instead.

However as it stands, this is just a leak, and we will provide any updates if an official announcment is made.