FIFA 23 LaLiga TOTS: Vinicius Jr, Lewandowski, Modric, more

FIFA 23’s La Liga Team of the Season is live in Ultimate Team, with some of the biggest stars in the game getting in. Here’s what you need to know.

You know we’re closing in on the end of the domestic football season when EA SPORTS starts up the annual Team of the Season promo in FIFA Ultimate Team.

EA pulled out all of the stops, unveiling a star-studded Premier League TOTS team featuring the likes of Erling Haaland, Marcus Rashford, and Mo Salah. Next up was the German top flight’s turn to shine under the spotlight as Jude Bellingham, Msuiala, and Nkunku received juiced Bundesliga TOTS cards.

Now it’s time to recognize the top performers in Spain. FC Barcelona cruised to its 26th La Liga title, so understandably, there are a lot of Barcelona players included. But Real Madrid also earned its fair share of spots, as per usual.

Let’s jump right into who made the final cut.

FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS revealed

A 99 pace Vinicius Jr., 97 overall Luka Modric, and 97 overall Robert Lewandowski steal the show in a team dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid players.

It was also impossible to leave out Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is only one clean sheet shy of tying the all-time clean sheet record of 26 with four matches still remaining. Antonie Greizman also cemented his place, tallying an astounding 13 goals and 12 assists.

Here is the official FIFA 23 La Liga TOTS Squad.

Goalkeepers

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders

Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Alejandro Balde (Barcelona)

Jules Kounde (Barcelona)

Nahuel Molina (Athletico Madrid)

David Garcia (Osasuna)

Javi Galan (Celta Vigo) (TOTS Moments)

Midfielders

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Gabri Veiga (Celta Vigo)

Marcos Llorente (Athletico Madrid) (TOTS Moments)

Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) (TOTS Moments)

Attackers

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Antoine Griezman (Athletico Madrid)

Make sure to check back and check out our FIFA 23 Team of the Season hub for more information on the TOTS promo.