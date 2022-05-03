FIFA 22 TOTW 33 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 33 will be arriving in FIFA 22 this week and if our predictions are right, we’ll be seeing a few familiar faces. So, let’s get into them.

We’re now into May, which means that European leagues only have a few weeks left before champions are crowned, teams are relegated, and others find themselves moving up via promotion.

In terms of FIFA, that means the arrival of Team of the Season. So far, we’ve had two squads released – the Community and Eredivise TOTS – bringing some pretty impressive cards to the end game of FIFA 22.

Voting has also closed on the Premier League Team of the Season, and will be released in short order. Though, before that point, we will have the release of Team of the Week 33, and we’ve got some predictions for that.

Headlining our predictions this week are Heung Min-Son, Phil Foden, Dries Mertens, Jordan Pickford, Raphael Varane, and Andrea Belotti. So, there could be some decent firepower.

An upgrade for Son would mark his third TOTW card of the season, and it is deserved after a brace and an assist for Spurs against Leicester. Similarly, Foden should also be in line for an upgrade after chipping in with two assists for Manchester City against Leeds.

Everton’s Jordan Pickford deserves his second Team of the Week card of the year purely for his late heroics – making two save of the season contenders for the Toffees in a 1-0 win over Chelsea. Mertens grabbed two goals for Napoli in a 6-1 win over Sassuolo and is always well worthy of another upgraded card.

FIFA 22 TOTW 33 Predictions | Team of the Week 33

GK: Jordan Pickford – Everton

– Everton GK: Predrag Rajković – Stade de Reims

– Stade de Reims LWB: Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan

– Inter Milan LB: Chrsitian Günter – SC Freiburg

– SC Freiburg RB: Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyernoord

– Feyernoord CB: Leandro Bonnuci – Juventus

– Juventus CB: Rob Holding – Arsenal

– Arsenal CB: Raphael Varane – Manchester United

– Manchester United CM: Gedson Fernandes – Çaykur Rizespor

– Çaykur Rizespor CM: Josh Brownhill – Burnley

– Burnley CM: Lovro Majer – Stade Rennais

– Stade Rennais CM: Florian Tardieu – Troyes

– Troyes CAM: Davy Klaassen – Ajax

– Ajax CAM: Mark Uth – FC Koln

– FC Koln CAM: Phil Foden – Manchester City

– Manchester City CAM: Harry Wilson – Fulham

– Fulham RW: Rasmus Alm – IF Elfsborg

– IF Elfsborg LW: Rodrygo – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid LW: Heung Min-Son – Spurs

– Spurs CF: Dries Mertens – Napoli

– Napoli ST: Andrea Belotti – Torino

– Torino ST: Julian Alvarez – River Plate

– River Plate ST: Veton Berisha – FK Viking

– FK Viking ST: Sam Surridge – Nottingham Forest

– Nottingham Forest ST: Scott Twine – MK Dons

FIFA 22 TOTW 33 release time & date

While there was a slight delay with some Ultimate Team content last week, we’re not expecting that to carry over into TOTW 33. So, it’ll release at 6 PM on Wednesday, May 4.

Should anything change, for whatever reason, we’ll have the latest updates on our Team of the Week page, as well as on Twitter with FUTWatch and DexertoFC.