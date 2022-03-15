FIFA 22 TOTW 26 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 26 will be arriving in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this week, and there should be at least one absolutely massive card. So, here are our predictions.
While we’ve hit that part of the FIFA calendar where you could be forgiven for thinking things would cool off, the Ultimate Team promos are still coming thick and fast.
Last Friday, EA kicked off the second part of the FUT Birthday celebrations and they’ve continued things in the days since by dropping a handful of interesting SBCs in the days since. Leaks have suggested that a new promo – Fantasy FUT Player – will follow this Friday, but details about it are a bit unclear.
Regardless of that, however, we will still get a Team of the Week on Wednesday, and there should be at least one massive headliner. So, let’s get into the predictions for TOTW 26.
In terms of headliners this week, we’re going with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kai Havertz, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Thomas Partey, and Matthias Ginter. So, it could be a decent spread across the board.
Ronaldo is the obvious standout and feels absolutely certain to be rewarded for his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur. Similarly, Havertz has found the net twice in the last two games and deserves an upgrade.
Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata both bagged a brace in at the weekend and are well in line for a boosted card. As is Partey, who should have found his way on to the scoresheet more than he did in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester City.
FIFA 22 TOTW 26 Predictions | Team of the Week 26
- GK: Oliver Baumann – Hoffenheim
- GK: Nahuel Guzman – Tigres
- RWB: Matty Cash – Aston Villa
- RB: Zeki Celik – Lille
- CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach
- CB: Conor Coady – Wolves
- CB: Martin Erlic – Venezia
- CDM: Ryan Gravenberch – Ajax
- CDM: Thomas Partey – Arsenal
- CM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal
- CM: Ruben Riberio – Hatayspor
- CM: Rodrigo Salazar – Schalke
- CAM: Emil Forsberg – RB Leipzig
- CAM: Amine Harit – Marseille
- RM: Benjamin Bourigeaud – Stade Rennais
- RM: Pedro Henrique – Sivasspor
- LM: Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg
- RW: Cucho Hernandez – Watford
- LW: Ferran Torres – Barcelona
- CF: Kai Havertz – Chelsea
- ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United
- ST: Alvaro Morata – Juventus
- ST: Deniz Undav – Royale Union SG
- ST: Saido Berahino – Sheffield Wednesday
FIFA 22 TOTW 26 release time & date
While things can always change, we can’t envision that EA are going to change around the Team of the Week release this week. That means the new cards will drop into packs on Wednesday, March 16 at 6 pm.
If, for whatever reason, things do change, we’ll have the latest updates in our Team of the Week hub and across Twitter – DexertoFC and FUTWatch.
