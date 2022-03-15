FIFA 22 TOTW 26 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 26 will be arriving in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this week, and there should be at least one absolutely massive card. So, here are our predictions.

While we’ve hit that part of the FIFA calendar where you could be forgiven for thinking things would cool off, the Ultimate Team promos are still coming thick and fast.

Last Friday, EA kicked off the second part of the FUT Birthday celebrations and they’ve continued things in the days since by dropping a handful of interesting SBCs in the days since. Leaks have suggested that a new promo – Fantasy FUT Player – will follow this Friday, but details about it are a bit unclear.

Advertisement

Regardless of that, however, we will still get a Team of the Week on Wednesday, and there should be at least one massive headliner. So, let’s get into the predictions for TOTW 26.

In terms of headliners this week, we’re going with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kai Havertz, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Thomas Partey, and Matthias Ginter. So, it could be a decent spread across the board.

Ronaldo is the obvious standout and feels absolutely certain to be rewarded for his hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur. Similarly, Havertz has found the net twice in the last two games and deserves an upgrade.

Advertisement

Ferran Torres and Alvaro Morata both bagged a brace in at the weekend and are well in line for a boosted card. As is Partey, who should have found his way on to the scoresheet more than he did in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester City.

FIFA 22 TOTW 26 Predictions | Team of the Week 26

GK: Oliver Baumann – Hoffenheim

– Hoffenheim GK: Nahuel Guzman – Tigres

– Tigres RWB: Matty Cash – Aston Villa

– Aston Villa RB: Zeki Celik – Lille

– Lille CB: Matthias Ginter – Borussia Monchengladbach

– Borussia Monchengladbach CB: Conor Coady – Wolves

– Wolves CB: Martin Erlic – Venezia

– Venezia CDM: Ryan Gravenberch – Ajax

– Ajax CDM: Thomas Partey – Arsenal

– Arsenal CM: Dani Parejo – Villarreal

– Villarreal CM: Ruben Riberio – Hatayspor

– Hatayspor CM: Rodrigo Salazar – Schalke

– Schalke CAM: Emil Forsberg – RB Leipzig

– RB Leipzig CAM: Amine Harit – Marseille

– Marseille RM: Benjamin Bourigeaud – Stade Rennais

– Stade Rennais RM: Pedro Henrique – Sivasspor

– Sivasspor LM: Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg

– Freiburg RW: Cucho Hernandez – Watford

– Watford LW: Ferran Torres – Barcelona

– Barcelona CF: Kai Havertz – Chelsea

– Chelsea ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United

– Manchester United ST: Alvaro Morata – Juventus

– Juventus ST: Deniz Undav – Royale Union SG

– Royale Union SG ST: Saido Berahino – Sheffield Wednesday

FIFA 22 TOTW 26 release time & date

While things can always change, we can’t envision that EA are going to change around the Team of the Week release this week. That means the new cards will drop into packs on Wednesday, March 16 at 6 pm.

If, for whatever reason, things do change, we’ll have the latest updates in our Team of the Week hub and across Twitter – DexertoFC and FUTWatch.