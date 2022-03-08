FIFA 22 TOTW 25 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 25 will be arriving into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this week. Before it launches, though, we’ve got a few predictions to get stuck into.

It has been an interesting last few weeks when it comes to FIFA 22 and Ultimate Team. Aside from the new updates we’ve had to address big issues, EA have dropped two very different promos – Silver Stars Series and FUT Birthday.

The latter gave long-time fans a bit of a throwback, taking some of the best players in the game like Kevin De Bruyne and Marco Reus, and giving them a silver card. FUT Birthday, while split into two parts, is still the same promo we’ve come to know and love over the last few years.

Advertisement

While we await the arrival of FUT Birthday Team 2, we will get a Team of the Week in the meantime. And, if our predictions are anything to go by, that De Bruyne silver card will have to take a back seat to another KDB upgrade.

Aside from City’s Belgian wizard, our predictions this week include the likes of Reece James, Luke Modric, Lautaro Martinez, Kasper Schmeichel, and Bukayo Saka. So, it could be a pretty solid side.

De Bruyne seems a shoo-in as the standout TOTW 25 player following his stellar performance in the Manchester derby. Similarly, Luka Madrid had a hand in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Real Sociedad with a goal and an assist, so he should join KDB in the upgraded midfield.

Advertisement

Chelsea’s James found himself on the scoresheet for the first time in 2022 and is overdue for an upgrade. So too is Martinez. The Inter Milan forward grabbed a hat-trick in his side’s 5-0 demolition of Salernitana and is worth a nod.

FIFA 22 TOTW 25 Predictions | Team of the Week 25

GK: Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City

– Leicester City GK: Marco Bizot – Stade Brest

– Stade Brest RB: Reece James – Chelsea

– Chelsea RB: Zeki Çelik – Lille

– Lille LB: David Raum – Hoffenheim

– Hoffenheim CB: Leandro Cabrera – Espanyol

– Espanyol CB: Martin Hinterreger – Eintracht Frankfurt

– Eintracht Frankfurt CB: Tom Lees – Huddersfield Town

– Huddersfield Town CDM: Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad

– Real Sociedad CDM: Wataru Endo – VFB Stuttgart

– VFB Stuttgart CM: Luka Modric – Real Madrid

– Real Madrid CM: Carlos Soler – Valencia

– Valencia CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City

– Manchester City RM: Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

– Arsenal RM: Romain Faivr e – Lyon

e – Lyon RM: Gelson Martins – Benfica

– Benfica RW: Andreas Skov Olsen – Club Brugge

– Club Brugge LM: Lewis Morgan – New York Red Bulls

– New York Red Bulls ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan

– Inter Milan ST: Ivan Toney – Brentford

– Brentford ST: Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo

– Celta Vigo ST: Danny Ings – Aston Villa

– Aston Villa ST: Evanilson – FC Porto

– FC Porto ST: Fernando Aristeguieta – Puebla

– Puebla ST: Gabriel Debeljuh – Cluj

Two goals and an assist. The De Bruyne Derby 👑 pic.twitter.com/8OKvFD0wFU — GOAL (@goal) March 6, 2022

FIFA 22 TOTW 25 release time & date

As it stands, we’re not anticipating any delays with Team of the Week 25, meaning it will release at 6 PM on Wednesday, March 9.

If anything does change, though, we’ll have the latest news on our dedicated TOTW page, as well across our Twitter accounts – DexertoFC and FUTWatch.