FIFA 22 TOTW 25 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

Team of the Week 25 will be arriving into FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this week. Before it launches, though, we’ve got a few predictions to get stuck into.
It has been an interesting last few weeks when it comes to FIFA 22 and Ultimate Team. Aside from the new updates we’ve had to address big issues, EA have dropped two very different promos – Silver Stars Series and FUT Birthday.
The latter gave long-time fans a bit of a throwback, taking some of the best players in the game like Kevin De Bruyne and Marco Reus, and giving them a silver card. FUT Birthday, while split into two parts, is still the same promo we’ve come to know and love over the last few years.
While we await the arrival of FUT Birthday Team 2, we will get a Team of the Week in the meantime. And, if our predictions are anything to go by, that De Bruyne silver card will have to take a back seat to another KDB upgrade.
Aside from City’s Belgian wizard, our predictions this week include the likes of Reece James, Luke Modric, Lautaro Martinez, Kasper Schmeichel, and Bukayo Saka. So, it could be a pretty solid side.
De Bruyne seems a shoo-in as the standout TOTW 25 player following his stellar performance in the Manchester derby. Similarly, Luka Madrid had a hand in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Real Sociedad with a goal and an assist, so he should join KDB in the upgraded midfield.
Chelsea’s James found himself on the scoresheet for the first time in 2022 and is overdue for an upgrade. So too is Martinez. The Inter Milan forward grabbed a hat-trick in his side’s 5-0 demolition of Salernitana and is worth a nod.
FIFA 22 TOTW 25 Predictions | Team of the Week 25
- GK: Kasper Schmeichel – Leicester City
- GK: Marco Bizot – Stade Brest
- RB: Reece James – Chelsea
- RB: Zeki Çelik – Lille
- LB: David Raum – Hoffenheim
- CB: Leandro Cabrera – Espanyol
- CB: Martin Hinterreger – Eintracht Frankfurt
- CB: Tom Lees – Huddersfield Town
- CDM: Mikel Merino – Real Sociedad
- CDM: Wataru Endo – VFB Stuttgart
- CM: Luka Modric – Real Madrid
- CM: Carlos Soler – Valencia
- CAM: Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City
- RM: Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
- RM: Romain Faivre – Lyon
- RM: Gelson Martins – Benfica
- RW: Andreas Skov Olsen – Club Brugge
- LM: Lewis Morgan – New York Red Bulls
- ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
- ST: Ivan Toney – Brentford
- ST: Iago Aspas – Celta Vigo
- ST: Danny Ings – Aston Villa
- ST: Evanilson – FC Porto
- ST: Fernando Aristeguieta – Puebla
- ST: Gabriel Debeljuh – Cluj
FIFA 22 TOTW 25 release time & date
As it stands, we’re not anticipating any delays with Team of the Week 25, meaning it will release at 6 PM on Wednesday, March 9.
If anything does change, though, we’ll have the latest news on our dedicated TOTW page, as well across our Twitter accounts – DexertoFC and FUTWatch.