FIFA 22 TOTW 23 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 23 will be dropping into Ultimate Team this Wednesday. So, we’ve got a few predictions as to who should make the cut.

The FIFA 22 promo calendar is continuing at pace, with EA SPORTS putting Future Stars on the shelf and setting players on the Road to the Final with new European Cards.

As with previous years, Road to the Final means that selected players will get boosts for each knockout round they progress to, all the way up to the final – just as the name suggests.

While we await another Friday promo to take RTTF’s place this week, we have another Team of the Week releases to get through. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 23.

Headlining our predictions this week are Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jadon Sancho, Teji Savanier, Ruben Neves, and Dani Olmo. So, there is some firepower on offer.

In the case of Kane, the Spurs captain should make the cut after bagging a brace in a 3-2 away win over Manchester City – which included a stunning late header. While he hadn’t been firing for Arsenal, Aubameyang bagged a hat-trick for Barcelona away at Valencia, so he should be in. Similarly, Sancho was key in Manchester United’s hard-fought 4-2 win over Leeds United, and should grab a new card.

There are also nods for Alban Lafont, Jurriën Timber, and Alex Moreno after stellar defensive displays. Lafont, in particular, made history, bagging a perfect 10/10 match rating from L’Equipe – the 13th time ever such a score has been handed out.

FIFA 22 TOTW 23 Predictions | Team of the Week 23

GK: Alban Lafont – Nantes

– Nantes GK: Andrea Consigli – Sassuolo

– Sassuolo LB: Alex Moreno – Real Betis

– Real Betis LB: Birger Meling – Stade Rennias

– Stade Rennias RB: Valentino Livramento – Southampton

– Southampton RWB: Conor Roberts – Burnley

– Burnley CB: Jurriën Timber – Ajax

– Ajax CB: Bremer – Torino

– Torino CB: Trent Sainsbury – KV Kortrijk

– KV Kortrijk CB: Domagoj Vida – Beşiktaş

– Beşiktaş CM: Teji Savanier – Montpellier

– Montpellier CM: Ruben Neves – Wolves

– Wolves CM: Morgan Gibbs-White – Sheffield United

– Sheffield United CAM: Dani Olmo – RB Leipzig

– RB Leipzig RM: Jadon Sancho – Manchester United

– Manchester United LM: Arnaut Danjuma – Villarreal

– Villarreal LM: Anthony Nwakame – Trabzonspor

– Trabzonspor LW: Iker Muniain – Aletico Bilbao

– Aletico Bilbao ST: Harry Kane – Spurs

– Spurs ST: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Barcelona

– Barcelona ST: Julian Alvarez – River Plate

– River Plate ST: Giorgos Giakoumakis – Celtic

– Celtic ST: Fabio Quagliarrela – Sampdoria

– Sampdoria ST: Harry McKirdy – Swindon Town

WOW!!!! What a game this has been!! 🔥🔥 Just moments after Manchester City equalised from the penalty spot, Harry Kane blows the title race WIDE OPEN again with his second of the evening!

😮 pic.twitter.com/8rmLdPBI43 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2022

FIFA 22 TOTW 23 release time & date

Unless something goes spectacularly wrong on EA’s end, Team of the Week 23 will release on Wednesday, February 23 at 6 PM GMT.

If something does change, however, you’ll be able to get updates on our dedicated Team of the Week page, as well as across our Twitter accounts – DexertoFC and FUTWatch.