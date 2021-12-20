FIFA 22 TOTW 14 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 14 is the final roll call before Christmas! Check out which players we think will be rewarded in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this week with our full predictions.
Ultimate Team players have suddenly been smacked by a flurry of exciting promotions to get the juices flowing. In the blink of an eye, Versus, ICON Swaps, Winter Wildcard, and the first batch of Prime ICONS have all landed in the last couple of weeks.
There are hot offers, grade trade opportunities available, but one thing is still rolling on very comfortably — Team of the Week. The weekly celebration of the best performances around the world returns for TOTW 14 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
Advertisement
This week, there have been some devastatingly good showings from some tremendous players. So let’s take a look at the cream of the crop that we think will be highlighted for TOTW 14.
Headlining our Team of the Week predictions this time around are Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez after a stunning week for them. Along with them, we expect to see Gabriel Martinelli, Serge Gnabry, Gerard Moreno, and several other star names.
Ledesma managed to repel 90 minutes of relentless Real Madrid pressure to probably secure himself a GK card and Lucas Torreria and Calhanoglu excelled in the middle of the park for Fiorentina and Inter, respectively.
Advertisement
Further up the field, Martinelli is back shining for the Gunners, Gnabry had a hot week for Bayern Munich, Inaki Williams continues to terrorize defenses, and Ben Brereton provided two more goals to add extra value to his rising stock.
FIFA 22 TOTW 14 Predictions | Team of the Week 14
- GK: Ledesma – Cadiz
- GK: Jordan Pickford – Everton
- GK: Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa
- CB: Roman Saiss – Wolverhampton Wanderers
- CB: Jarrad Branthwaite – Everton
- RB: Juan Cuadrado – Juventus
- RB: Widmer – Mainz
- RB: Joao Cancelo – Manchester City
- CDM: Lucas Torreira – Fiorentina
- CM: Hans Vanaken – Club Brugge
- CM: Ivan Rakitic – Sevilla
- CM: Gavi – Barcelona
- CAM: Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter Milan
- RM: Marco Richter – Hertha Berlin
- RM: Otavio – Porto
- RM: Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich
- LM: Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal
- RW: Rafa Silva – Benfica
- RW: Riyad Mahrez – Man City
- ST: Jorge Molina – Granada
- ST: Theoson Siebatcheu – Young Boys
- ST: Gerard Moreno – Villareal
- ST: Ruben Castro – Cartagena
- ST: Inaki Williams – Athletic Bilbao
- ST: Ben Brereton – Blackburn Rovers
- ST: Tammy Abraham – Roma
- ST: Vertessen – PSV
A Christmas cracker from Cancelo 🎅🚀#ManCity | @tecnomobile pic.twitter.com/6FRT9fHrzW
— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 20, 2021
FIFA 22 TOTW 14 release time & date
As with every week we do our predictions, we’ll find out how accurate they are when Team of the Week 14 cards are added to packs on Wednesday, December 22 at 6 PM GMT.
If any cards manage to leak ahead of the official release, you’ll be able to find them inside our weekly Team of the Week hub.