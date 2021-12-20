FIFA 22 TOTW 14 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week

FIFA 22 Team of the Week 14 is the final roll call before Christmas! Check out which players we think will be rewarded in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team this week with our full predictions.

Ultimate Team players have suddenly been smacked by a flurry of exciting promotions to get the juices flowing. In the blink of an eye, Versus, ICON Swaps, Winter Wildcard, and the first batch of Prime ICONS have all landed in the last couple of weeks.

There are hot offers, grade trade opportunities available, but one thing is still rolling on very comfortably — Team of the Week. The weekly celebration of the best performances around the world returns for TOTW 14 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

This week, there have been some devastatingly good showings from some tremendous players. So let’s take a look at the cream of the crop that we think will be highlighted for TOTW 14.

Headlining our Team of the Week predictions this time around are Manchester City stars Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez after a stunning week for them. Along with them, we expect to see Gabriel Martinelli, Serge Gnabry, Gerard Moreno, and several other star names.

Ledesma managed to repel 90 minutes of relentless Real Madrid pressure to probably secure himself a GK card and Lucas Torreria and Calhanoglu excelled in the middle of the park for Fiorentina and Inter, respectively.

Further up the field, Martinelli is back shining for the Gunners, Gnabry had a hot week for Bayern Munich, Inaki Williams continues to terrorize defenses, and Ben Brereton provided two more goals to add extra value to his rising stock.

FIFA 22 TOTW 14 Predictions | Team of the Week 14

GK: Ledesma – Cadiz

Cadiz GK: Jordan Pickford – Everton

Everton GK: Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa

Aston Villa CB: Roman Saiss – Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers CB: Jarrad Branthwaite – Everton

Everton RB: Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

Juventus RB: Widmer – Mainz

Mainz RB: Joao Cancelo – Manchester City

Manchester City CDM: Lucas Torreira – Fiorentina

Fiorentina CM: Hans Vanaken – Club Brugge

Club Brugge CM: Ivan Rakitic – Sevilla

Sevilla CM: Gavi – Barcelona

CAM: Hakan Calhanoglu – Inter Milan

Inter Milan RM: Marco Richter – Hertha Berlin

Hertha Berlin RM: Otavio – Porto

Porto RM: Serge Gnabry – Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich LM: Gabriel Martinelli – Arsenal

Arsenal RW: Rafa Silva – Benfica

Benfica RW: Riyad Mahrez – Man City

Man City ST: Jorge Molina – Granada

Granada ST: Theoson Siebatcheu – Young Boys

Young Boys ST: Gerard Moreno – Villareal

Villareal ST: Ruben Castro – Cartagena

Cartagena ST: Inaki Williams – Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao ST: Ben Brereton – Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers ST: Tammy Abraham – Roma

Roma ST: Vertessen – PSV

FIFA 22 TOTW 14 release time & date

As with every week we do our predictions, we’ll find out how accurate they are when Team of the Week 14 cards are added to packs on Wednesday, December 22 at 6 PM GMT.

If any cards manage to leak ahead of the official release, you’ll be able to find them inside our weekly Team of the Week hub.