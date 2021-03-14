How to complete FIFA 21 Prime ICON Upgrade SBC: requirements, solutions, price

A new SBC has gone live in FIFA 21, with players now able to upgrade an ICON to Prime in exchange for a few choice squads — but it won’t come cheap.

Prime ICON Upgrade SBCs — as the name implies — allow you to upgrade any ICON card you have to the powerful Prime version with the stats to match.

The rarity of this level of card, and just how tough they are to get in FIFA 21 normally, means SBCs like this are usually a more popular and much cheaper option than trolling the Market looking for the best price. Let’s take a look at what squads you’ll need to build to get it done.

Advertisement

Prime ICON Upgrade SBC requirements

83-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Team Chemistry: Min 75 Players in the Squad: 11

Players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Gold Players Pack

84-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 70

Team Chemistry: Min 70 Players in the Squad: 11

Players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Players in the Squad: 11

Players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 60

Team Chemistry: Min 60 Players in the Squad: 11

Players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Prime ICON Upgrade SBC Price

Seeing as how you’re basically unlocking a Prime ICON card here, it makes sense that this SBC is fairly pricey, at about 600,000 to 700,000 FUT Coins according to FUTBIN, depending on which platform you play on.

Xbox: 600,000

600,000 PS4: 632,000

632,000 Origin: 700,000

Prime ICON Upgrade SBC Solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions we could find to each of the required Prime ICON Upgrade SBCs. As always, none of what we suggest will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

83-Rated Squad solution

84-Rated Squad solution

85-Rated Squad solution

86-Rated Squad solution

You have two weeks total to get all of this done and decide who you want to upgrade, until the Prime ICON Upgrade SBC expires on March 28.

Advertisement

For more FIFA 21 news, leaks, and everything else, follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK and @FUTWatch.