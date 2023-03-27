FIFA 23 TOTW 22 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 22

Team of the Week 22 will be dropping into FIFA 23 this week, and it should celebrate some big international achievements. Here are our predictions for TOTW 22.

After a longer than usual wait in FIFA Ulitmate Team, FUT Birthday finally launched as the new big promo on March 24, allowing players to celebrate the 14th birthday of EA SPORTS’ original Ultimate Team mode.

As ever, the promo has brought some stellar cards to the mix, and there should be a few more to come over the next week or so.

Before then, however, we’ve got another Team of the Week to get through with TOTW 22. However, this one will be a little different, seeing as we’re in the midst of an international break. So, here are our predictions.

FIFA 23 TOTW 22 Predictions | Team of the Week 22

Headlining our predictions for TOTW 22 are Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Romelu Lukaku, Joao Cancelo, and Mike Maignan. So, it could be rather good when it’s all said and done.

Ronaldo looks to be a shoo-in for this round of Team of the Week upgrades following his four goals in two Euros qualifier games for Portugal. Similarly, Mbappe led France to a resounding 4-0 win over the Netherlands, bagging two goals and an assist. So, he should be in as well.

Lukaku bagged himself a hat-trick in Belgium’s win over Sweden, giving new boss Dominic Tedesco his first win since replacing Roberto Martinez. Kane scored two for England in their two games, including a vital penalty against Italy to give Gareth Southgate’s side a famous away win.

GK: Mike Maignan – AC Milan

GK: Danny Ward – Leicester City

RWB: Joao Cancelo – Bayern Munich

RB: Youssouf Sabaly – Real Betis

CB: Johan Vásquez – Cremonese

CB: Regan Poole – Lincoln City

CB: Carlos Terán – Chicago Fire

CDM: Marcel Sabitizer – Manchester United

CDM: Sandro Tonali – AC Milan

CM: Scott McTominay – Manchester United

CM: Weston McKennie – Leeds United

CM: Rade Krunic – AC Milan

CM: Jackson Irvine – FC St Pauli

CAM: Elfi Elmas – Napoli

RM: Angel Correa – Atletico Madrid

RW: Christian Ramirez – Columbus Crew

LW: Kylian Mbappe – PSG

CF: Renato Steffen – FC Lugano

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

ST: Harry Kane – Spurs

ST: Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan

ST: Rasmus Winther Højlund – Atalanta

ST: Jordan Morris – Seattle Sounders

ST: Dion Charles – Bolton Wanderers

Once again, we don’t expect any change in the release of Team of the Week in FIFA 23. So, TOTW 22 will be released on Wednesday, March 29 at 6 pm.

If EA decides to change things for the first time all season, we’ll have updates across Twitter with both FUTWatch and DexertoFC.