FIFA 23 TOTW 19 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 19

Team of the Week 19 will be dropping into FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week, and it could have some solid cards. Here are our predictions for TOTW 19.

With the calendar turning over to March, we’re firmly into the business end of the season in many domestic leagues in Europe – or you’re just starting, in the case of the MLS.

When it comes to FIFA 23, the Ultimate Team promos keep moving at pace too. While some players are already looking ahead to Team of the Season, EA recently brought back the popular Fantasy FUT promo with some pretty juicy cards.

Those players will get a set boost based on how their team performs against a set criteria for goals, assists, clean sheets, and results. Though that also goes for Team of the Week, and we’ve got a new set of predictions for TOTW 19.

FIFA 23 TOTW 19 Predictions | Team of the Week 19

Headlining our predictions this week are Mohamed Salah, Matthijs de Ligt, Antoine Griezmann, Wesley Fofana, and Téji Savanier. So, there is something for everyone.

Even though Liverpool run riot against Manchester United and embarrassed them 7-0, it was easy to give Salah the nod for TOTW. The Egyptian forward bagged two goals and an assist on his way to becoming Liverpool’s record goal scorer in the Premier League. So, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo will have to wait.

Similarly, Griezmann and de Ligt edged out teammates who also had cases for Team of the Week cards with their performances against Sevilla and Stuttgart respectively. It should also mark the third upgrade for Griezmann this season as he’s been a player reborn since returning to Atlético Madrid.

GK: Jose Sa – Wolves

GK: William Yarbrough – Colorado Rapids

RWB: Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

RB: Dodo – Fiorentina

LB: Alejandro Grimaldo – SL Benfica

CB: Wesley Fofana – Chelsea

CB: Gianluca Mancini – AS Roma

CB: Matthijs de Ligt – Bayern Munich

CM: Matias Vecino – Lazio

CAM: Téji Savanier – Montpellier

LM: Otavio – FC Porto

LM: Monnapule Saleng – Orlando Pirates

RM: Samuel Chuekweze – Vilarreal

RW: Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

RW: Reiss Nelson – Arsenal

CF: Brennan Johnson – Nottingham Forest

ST: Antoine Griezmann – Atlético Madrid

ST: Benjamin Sesko – RB Salzburg

ST: Jesus Fereria – FC Dallas

ST: Enes Unal – Getafe

ST: Jorge Molina – Granada

ST: Viktor Gyokeres – Coventry City

ST: Mbaye Diagne – Karagumruk

We’re yet to see a change to the Team of the Week release slot in FIFA 23, and we’re not expecting that to change this week. So, TOTW 19 will be released on Wednesday, March 8.

If EA decides to change things up for some unknown reason, we’ll have updates across Twitter with both FUTWatch and DexertoFC.