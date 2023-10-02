EA FC 24 TOTW 3 Predictions | Team of the Week 3
Team of the Week is back with another set of upgrades in EA SPORTS FC Ultimate Team. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 3.
The EA SPORTS FC era is now in full swing and it has graduated from early access and released for all to play.
Despite it only being out for a week, EA haven’t missed a beat with Ultimate Team promos. We’ve already had Nike Mad Ready and Road to the Knockouts get underway, and they’ve been joined by the weekly set of Team of the Week cards.
The first two sets of TOTW upgrades have brought some pretty nice cards to the party, and Team of the Week 3 should also pack a decent punch too. So, here are our predictions.
Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 3 are Jude Bellingham, Lautaro Martinez, Martin Odegaard, Ollie Watkins, and Kalidou Koulibaly. So, there is something for everyone.
Bellingham continued his electric start to life in Madrid by scoring and grabbing an assist in Real’s 3-0 win against Girona. So, he’s due an upgrade. Lautaro and Watkins are nailed on for Team of the Week upgrades too after four and three goals respectively. Watkins also boosted his cause by chipping in with an assist during Aston Villa’s 6-1 rout of Brighton and Hove Albion.
Crystal Palace should be rewarded in some way with a Team of the Week card after their 1-0 win against Manchester United. Joachim Andersen scored Palace’s sole goal, but it was an incredible defensive effort to boot and there is a case for a Sam Johnstone upgrade too.
- GK: Mory Diaw – Clermont Foot
- GK: Sam Johnstone – Crystal Palace
- LB: Alejandro Grimaldo – Bayer Leverkusen
- RB: Ona Battle – Barcelona (F)
- CB: Kalidou Koulibaly- Al Hilal
- CB: Joachim Andersen – Crystal Palace
- CB: Robin Le Normand – Real Sociedad
- CM: Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
- CAM: Maghnes Akliouche – AS Monaco
- CAM: Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
- RM: Riccardo Orsolini – Bologna
- LW: Cristian Tello – Al Fateh
- LW: Rafael Leao – AC Milan
- ST: Racheal Kundananji – Madrid CFF
- ST: Nikola Karczewska – Bayer Leverusken (F)
- ST: Lautaro Martinez – Inter Milan
- ST: Viktor Gyokeres – Sporting Lisbon
- ST: Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
- ST: Luis Suarez – Almeria
- ST: Jonas Wind – Wolfsburg
EA FC 24 TOTW 2 release date & time
As we’ve seen across the first two TOTW releases, EA are staying true to their Wednesday releases for Team of the Week cards. So, TOTW 3 will drop into packs on October 4 at 6 PM.
If anything changes for some reason, we’ll have updates on our EA FC Twitter accounts: DexertoFC and FUTWatch.