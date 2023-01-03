FIFA 23 TOTW 10 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 10

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team welcomes Team of the Week back this week after a two-month hiatus. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 10.
After a thrilling World Cup, which saw Argentina finally become world champions for the first time since 1986, FIFA 23 is getting back to its regularly scheduled programming when it comes to Ultimate Team.
The World Cup promos are on their way out and we’re now in January, which means EA are prepping for the start of Team of the Year. It’s already been rumored that voting for the TOTY will begin on January 10 with the promo starting to arrive in packs a full 10 days later on January 20.
However, before we get to that absolutely massive annual promo, we’ve got the return of Team of the Week. So, let’s get into some predictions for TOTW 10.
FIFA 23 TOTW 10 Predictions | Team of the Week 10
That’s right, Team of the Week is returning to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week and we’re expecting it to be a big one as we’ve got Erling Haaland, Kai Havertz, Antoine Griezmann, and Martin Odegaard headlining our predictions for upgrades.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
With a number of games falling into consideration for this TOTW cycle, we’ve given Haaland a nod given he’s got three goals in two games for Manchester City and already looks in imperious form. Similarly, Griezmann has returned from the World Cup in the same vein form he showed in Qatar, chipping in with two assists against Elche.
Arsenal’s title charge is not solely down to Odegaard, but the Norwegian midfielder is certainly playing a key role and did so against Brighton with a goal and assist. We’ve also given a nod to Brian Mbuemo for his two goals and assist against Liverpool.
- GK: Ilan Meslier – Leeds United
- GK: Alban Lafont – Nantes
- RB: Przemyslaw Frankowsk – RC Lens
- RB: Conor Roberts – Burnley
- LB: Sead Kolasinac – Marseille
- LB: Nuno Santos – Sporting Lisbon
- CB: Pau Torres – Villareal
- CB: Carl Piergianni – Stevenage
- CDM: Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa
- CM: Martin Odegaard – Arsenal
- CM: Aaron Mooy – Celtic
- LM: Ricardo Horta – Braga
- LM: Alexander Golovin – AS Monaco
- LW: Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
- LW: Fabio Borini – Fatih Karagümrük
- CAM: Chuba Akpom – Middlesbrough
- CF: Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid
- CF: Kai Havertz – Chelsea
- ST: Erling Haaland – Manchester City
- ST: Mehdi Taremi – Porto
- ST: Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford
- ST: Cherif Ndiaye – Shanghai Port
- ST: Folarin Balogun – Stade Reims
- ST: Matt Smith – Salford City
FIFA 23 TOTW 10 release date & time
Even though TOTW has been on a two-month hiatus, it will stay in its regular Wednesday release slot. That means Team of the Week 10 releases on Wednesday, January 4 at 6 pm GMT.
It’s unlikely that anything will change on that front, but if it does we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter.