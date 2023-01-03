FIFA 23 TOTW 10 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 10

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team welcomes Team of the Week back this week after a two-month hiatus. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 10.

After a thrilling World Cup, which saw Argentina finally become world champions for the first time since 1986, FIFA 23 is getting back to its regularly scheduled programming when it comes to Ultimate Team.

The World Cup promos are on their way out and we’re now in January, which means EA are prepping for the start of Team of the Year. It’s already been rumored that voting for the TOTY will begin on January 10 with the promo starting to arrive in packs a full 10 days later on January 20.

However, before we get to that absolutely massive annual promo, we’ve got the return of Team of the Week. So, let’s get into some predictions for TOTW 10.

FIFA 23 TOTW 10 Predictions | Team of the Week 10

That’s right, Team of the Week is returning to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team this week and we’re expecting it to be a big one as we’ve got Erling Haaland, Kai Havertz, Antoine Griezmann, and Martin Odegaard headlining our predictions for upgrades.

With a number of games falling into consideration for this TOTW cycle, we’ve given Haaland a nod given he’s got three goals in two games for Manchester City and already looks in imperious form. Similarly, Griezmann has returned from the World Cup in the same vein form he showed in Qatar, chipping in with two assists against Elche.

Arsenal’s title charge is not solely down to Odegaard, but the Norwegian midfielder is certainly playing a key role and did so against Brighton with a goal and assist. We’ve also given a nod to Brian Mbuemo for his two goals and assist against Liverpool.

GK: Ilan Meslier – Leeds United

GK: Alban Lafont – Nantes

RB: Przemyslaw Frankowsk – RC Lens

RB: Conor Roberts – Burnley

LB: Sead Kolasinac – Marseille

LB: Nuno Santos – Sporting Lisbon

CB: Pau Torres – Villareal

CB: Carl Piergianni – Stevenage

CDM: Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa

CM: Martin Odegaard – Arsenal

CM: Aaron Mooy – Celtic

LM: Ricardo Horta – Braga

LM: Alexander Golovin – AS Monaco

LW: Marcus Rashford – Manchester United

LW: Fabio Borini – Fatih Karagümrük

CAM: Chuba Akpom – Middlesbrough

CF: Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid

CF: Kai Havertz – Chelsea

ST: Erling Haaland – Manchester City

ST: Mehdi Taremi – Porto

ST: Bryan Mbeumo – Brentford

ST: Cherif Ndiaye – Shanghai Port

ST: Folarin Balogun – Stade Reims

ST: Matt Smith – Salford City

Even though TOTW has been on a two-month hiatus, it will stay in its regular Wednesday release slot. That means Team of the Week 10 releases on Wednesday, January 4 at 6 pm GMT.

It’s unlikely that anything will change on that front, but if it does we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter.