Team of the Week 2 is on the horizon in EA SPORTS FC, and it could be a pretty loaded one in terms of attacking talent. So, here are our TOTW 2 predictions.

The EA SPORTS FC era is officially underway as players have finally moved on from FIFA 23 as the seven-day early access period for the new game has started.

In terms of Ultimate Team, EA SPORTS have wasted no time in rolling out promos. The Nike Mad Ready promo has started, and we’ve Team of the Week 1 to get us underway already. There are, of course, plenty of more to come.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here, though, we’ll be focusing on who might be getting an upgrade in Team of the Week 2. It’s a set of TOTW cards impacted by international games on the women’s side, given we’ve had friendlies and UEFA Nations Leagues games, however.

EA FC 24 TOTW 2 Predictions | Team of the Week 2

Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 2 are Harry Kane, Joao Cancelo, Heung-min Son, N’Golo Kante, Kieran Trippier, and Exequiel Palacios. So, yes, it’s pretty attacking-focused.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After bagging his first hat-trick for Bayern Munich, Kane is an absolute shoo-in for an upgrade. Not only was he lethal in front of goal, but he also chipped in with two assists during Bayern’s 7-0 rout of Bochum. He should be joined by former Spurs teammate Heung-min Son after his brace in the North London Derby draw with Arsenal.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you need a new right back, then this should be the week for you too. Cancelo bagged a late winner for Barcelona in their 3-2 triumph over Celta Vigo and also got an assist. Trippier added three assists in Newcastle’s 8-0 drubbing of Sheffield United, so they should both be in line for upgrades as well.

GK: Marcin Bulka – OGC Nice

GK: Sam Johnstone – Crystal Palace

RB: Joao Cancelo – Barcelona

RB: Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United

LWB: Federico Dimarco – Inter Milan

CB: James Tarkowski – Everton

CDM: N’Golo Kante – Al-Ittihad

CM: Exequiel Palacios – Bayer Leverkusen

CM: Bernard Mensah – Al Tai

RM: Inaki Williams – Aletico Bilbao

RW: Morgan Whittaker – Plymouth Argyle

LM: Dawid Drachal – Raków

LW: Heung-min Son – Spurs

LW: Robert Taylor – Inter Miami

CAM: Cucho Hernandez – Columbus Crew

ST: Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

ST: Christian Benteke – DC United

ST: Serhou Guirassy – VFB Stuttgart

ST: Moussa Dembélé – Al Ettifaq

ST: Amahl Pellegrino – Bodo/Glimt

EA are sticking with their typical Wednesday release day for Team of the Week. So, that means TOTW 2 will be released at 6 PM on Wednesday, September 27.

Article continues after ad

If anything changes, and we’re not expecting anything to happen, we’ll have updates on our EA FC Twitter accounts: DexertoFC and FUTWatch.