EA FC 24 TOTW 2 Predictions | Team of the Week 2
Team of the Week 2 is on the horizon in EA SPORTS FC, and it could be a pretty loaded one in terms of attacking talent. So, here are our TOTW 2 predictions.
The EA SPORTS FC era is officially underway as players have finally moved on from FIFA 23 as the seven-day early access period for the new game has started.
In terms of Ultimate Team, EA SPORTS have wasted no time in rolling out promos. The Nike Mad Ready promo has started, and we’ve Team of the Week 1 to get us underway already. There are, of course, plenty of more to come.
Here, though, we’ll be focusing on who might be getting an upgrade in Team of the Week 2. It’s a set of TOTW cards impacted by international games on the women’s side, given we’ve had friendlies and UEFA Nations Leagues games, however.
Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 2 are Harry Kane, Joao Cancelo, Heung-min Son, N’Golo Kante, Kieran Trippier, and Exequiel Palacios. So, yes, it’s pretty attacking-focused.
After bagging his first hat-trick for Bayern Munich, Kane is an absolute shoo-in for an upgrade. Not only was he lethal in front of goal, but he also chipped in with two assists during Bayern’s 7-0 rout of Bochum. He should be joined by former Spurs teammate Heung-min Son after his brace in the North London Derby draw with Arsenal.
If you need a new right back, then this should be the week for you too. Cancelo bagged a late winner for Barcelona in their 3-2 triumph over Celta Vigo and also got an assist. Trippier added three assists in Newcastle’s 8-0 drubbing of Sheffield United, so they should both be in line for upgrades as well.
- GK: Marcin Bulka – OGC Nice
- GK: Sam Johnstone – Crystal Palace
- RB: Joao Cancelo – Barcelona
- RB: Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United
- LWB: Federico Dimarco – Inter Milan
- CB: James Tarkowski – Everton
- CDM: N’Golo Kante – Al-Ittihad
- CM: Exequiel Palacios – Bayer Leverkusen
- CM: Bernard Mensah – Al Tai
- RM: Inaki Williams – Aletico Bilbao
- RW: Morgan Whittaker – Plymouth Argyle
- LM: Dawid Drachal – Raków
- LW: Heung-min Son – Spurs
- LW: Robert Taylor – Inter Miami
- CAM: Cucho Hernandez – Columbus Crew
- ST: Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
- ST: Christian Benteke – DC United
- ST: Serhou Guirassy – VFB Stuttgart
- ST: Moussa Dembélé – Al Ettifaq
- ST: Amahl Pellegrino – Bodo/Glimt
EA FC 24 TOTW 2 release date & time
EA are sticking with their typical Wednesday release day for Team of the Week. So, that means TOTW 2 will be released at 6 PM on Wednesday, September 27.
If anything changes, and we’re not expecting anything to happen, we’ll have updates on our EA FC Twitter accounts: DexertoFC and FUTWatch.