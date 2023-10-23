EA FC 24 TOTW 6 Predictions | Team of the Week 6
EA SPORTS FC Team of the Week 6 releases this week in Ultimate Team, and it could be a solid one. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 6.
We’re well into the EA SPORTS FC cycle now, as it has taken the baton off the FIFA series and run with it. Obviously, it hasn’t been without issues, especially in the last week with the Trickster+ exploit in Ultimate Team.
In better things for Ultimate Team, the Trailblazers promo has gone down well with fans, especially with the changes in PlayStyles for some selected players.
We’re likely to get a second release of that come Friday, but before then we’ll have another round of Team of the Week cards. So, here’s who we believe could be getting an upgrade come TOTW 6.
Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 6 are Leon Goretzka, Antoine Griezmann, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Douglas Luiz, and Lois Openda.
Goretzka is a good shout for an upgrade in TOTW 6 after his goal and assist for Bayern in their 3-1 victory over Mainz. Similarly, Griezmann is nailed on for a new card following his hat-trick in Atletico’s win against Celta Vigo.
We’ve also given a nod to Douglas Luiz after his brace in Aston Villa’s 4-1 win over West Ham. Manchester United’s Nikita Parris is also worthy of a shout after her two goals and assist in their 5-0 win over Everton.
- GK: Alex Remiro – Real Sociedad
- RWB: Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen
- RWB: Carlos Soler – PSG
- LB: Katie McCabe – Arsenal
- CB: Souleymane Isaak Touré – Lorient
- CB: Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord
- CDM: Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa
- CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich
- CM: Aleksandr Golovin – AS Monaco
- CM: Joey Veerman – PSV Eidenhoven
- CAM: Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg
- RM: Jacob Murphy – Newcastle United
- RM: Nikita Parris – Manchester United
- LM: Crysencio Summerville – Leeds United
- LW: Momodou Sonko – BK Hacken
- LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli
- ST: Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid
- ST: Asisat Oshoala – FC Barcelona (F)
- ST: Lois Openda – RB Leipzig
- ST: Mauro Icardi – Galatasry
- ST: Ante Budimir – Osasuna
- ST: Vangelis Pavlidis – AZ Alkmaar
EA FC 24 TOTW 6 release date & time
EA SPORTS aren’t moving from the Wednesday release of Team of the Week. So, unless anything changes this week, TOTW will be in packs at 6 PM on Wednesday, October 24.
If anything changes, and we’re not expecting anything to happen, we’ll have updates on our EA FC Twitter accounts: DexertoFC and FUTWatch.