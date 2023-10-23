EA SPORTS FC Team of the Week 6 releases this week in Ultimate Team, and it could be a solid one. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 6.

We’re well into the EA SPORTS FC cycle now, as it has taken the baton off the FIFA series and run with it. Obviously, it hasn’t been without issues, especially in the last week with the Trickster+ exploit in Ultimate Team.

In better things for Ultimate Team, the Trailblazers promo has gone down well with fans, especially with the changes in PlayStyles for some selected players.

We’re likely to get a second release of that come Friday, but before then we’ll have another round of Team of the Week cards. So, here’s who we believe could be getting an upgrade come TOTW 6.

EA FC 24 TOTW 6 Predictions | Team of the Week 6

Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 6 are Leon Goretzka, Antoine Griezmann, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Douglas Luiz, and Lois Openda.

Goretzka is a good shout for an upgrade in TOTW 6 after his goal and assist for Bayern in their 3-1 victory over Mainz. Similarly, Griezmann is nailed on for a new card following his hat-trick in Atletico’s win against Celta Vigo.

We’ve also given a nod to Douglas Luiz after his brace in Aston Villa’s 4-1 win over West Ham. Manchester United’s Nikita Parris is also worthy of a shout after her two goals and assist in their 5-0 win over Everton.

GK: Alex Remiro – Real Sociedad

RWB: Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

RWB: Carlos Soler – PSG

LB: Katie McCabe – Arsenal

CB: Souleymane Isaak Touré – Lorient

CB: Lutsharel Geertruida – Feyenoord

CDM: Douglas Luiz – Aston Villa

CM: Leon Goretzka – Bayern Munich

CM: Aleksandr Golovin – AS Monaco

CM: Joey Veerman – PSV Eidenhoven

CAM: Vincenzo Grifo – SC Freiburg

RM: Jacob Murphy – Newcastle United

RM: Nikita Parris – Manchester United

LM: Crysencio Summerville – Leeds United

LW: Momodou Sonko – BK Hacken

LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli

ST: Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid

ST: Asisat Oshoala – FC Barcelona (F)

ST: Lois Openda – RB Leipzig

ST: Mauro Icardi – Galatasry

ST: Ante Budimir – Osasuna

ST: Vangelis Pavlidis – AZ Alkmaar

EA SPORTS aren’t moving from the Wednesday release of Team of the Week. So, unless anything changes this week, TOTW will be in packs at 6 PM on Wednesday, October 24.

If anything changes, and we’re not expecting anything to happen, we’ll have updates on our EA FC Twitter accounts: DexertoFC and FUTWatch.