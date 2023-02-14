FIFA 23 TOTW 16 Predictions | FUT Team of the Week 16

FIFA 23 Team of the Week 16 will be dropping in Ultimate Team this week, and it should feature Cristiano Ronaldo’s first upgrade in a while. So, here are our predictions for TOTW 16.

As we’ve reached the midway point of February, we’re getting closer to the business end of the football season. Title races are starting to be whittled down to just two teams in some leagues, while the relegation battles are also hotting up.

The Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League are also getting back underway, and that’ll be celebrated in FIFA with the start of the Road to the Final promo. There should be some nice cards on offer there for you to invest in.

Before we get there, though, we’ve got another Team of the Week to get through in TOTW 16. So, here are our predictions for who should make the cut this week.

FIFA 23 TOTW 16 Predictions | Team of the Week 16

Headlining our predictions for Team of the Week 16 are Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, Wissam Ben Yedder, Dusan Vlahovic, Rodri, and Jonathan David. Yes, there should be some serious firepower on offer this week.

Ronaldo should be a certainty to get his first upgrade since leaving Manchester United, after he grabbed all four of Al-Nassr’s goals in their 4-0 win over Al-Wehda. His former teammate, Shaw, kept a clean sheet and chipped in with an assist against Leeds United, so expect them to make it.

Ben Yedder, David, and Vlahovic all registered braces in their games, and should bolster the forward options in TOTW 16.

GK: Anthony Lopes – Lyon

GK: Juan Musso – Atalanta

RB: Jeremie Frimpong – Bayer Leverkusen

CB: Luke Shaw – Manchester United

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck – Borussia Dortmund

CB: Robin Pröpper – FC Twente

CDM: Rodri – Manchester City

CDM: Ellyes Skhiri – FC Koln

CM: Marshall Munetsi – Stade Reims

CM: Teji Savanier – Montpellier

CM: Joey Veerman – PSV Eidnhoven

CM: Ever Banega – AL-Shabab

CM: Jae Sung Lee – FSV Mainz

CAM: James Maddison – Leicester City

LM: Vincenzo Grifo – Freiburg

LW: Theo Bongonda – Cadiz

RM: Sergio Canales – Real Betis

RM: Nathan Tella – Burnley

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo – Al Nassr

ST: Dusan Vlahovic – Juventus

ST: Wissam Ben Yedder – AS Monaco

ST: Jonathan David – Lille

ST: Daniele Verde – Spezia

ST: Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba – Al Ain

ST: Dion Charles – Bolton Wanderers

Team of the Week will be dropping in its regular Wednesday release slot, meaning TOTW 16 will be released on Wednesday, February 15 at 6 pm GMT.

We’re not expecting any changes to that, but if there is a change for whatever reason, we’ll have updates across FUTWatch and DexertoFC on Twitter if EA springs a surprise.