 FIFA 22 Signature Signings promo: Leaks, players & card design - Dexerto
Logo
FIFA

FIFA 22 Signature Signings promo: Leaks, players & card design

Published: 25/Nov/2021 15:56

by David Purcell
fifa 22 signature signings
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 22

EA SPORTS are reportedly prepping a FIFA 22 Signature Signings promo for Ultimate Team, with a list of player leaks surfacing ahead of time. 

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has had a stacked promo calendar already in 2021, with Ones to Watch, Rulebreakers, Adidas ‘Don’t Stop Till You’re 99’, and more.

While Black Friday kicks off on November 26, with a load of discounts and flash promotional offers such as SBCs featured, it looks like a fully-fledged set of event cards are being built into the content rollout.

A number of details have been leaked for a new FIFA 22 Signature Signings promo coming soon in-game, so let’s run through everything we know so far.

Advertisement

When does FIFA 22 Signature Signings start?

FIFA terror Wissam Ben Yedder may get another TOTW upgrade this week.
EA SPORTS
Popular striker Wissam Ben Yedder is expected to feature in the promo.

The FIFA 22 Signature Signings promo is expected to land in Ultimate Team between November 26-29, alongside Black Friday deals.

FIFA 22 Signature Signings leaked players

A handful of Signature Signings have been leaked so far, courtesy of trustyfuttrader, including the following:

  • Kevin De Bruyne
  • Renato Sanches
  • Wissam Ben Yedder
  • Atal
  • Milan Skriniar
  • Ruben Dias
  • Axel Witsel
  • Andrej Kramaric
  • Raul Jimenez 

FIFA 22 Signature Stars card design

The card design has also been revealed, seen below from FUT Mentor.

Some players have also been speculating that the signature of each will be on the card, almost like the popular Match Attax or Shoot Outs trading card game.

This would surely be a popular move with many in the community, especially those that have been around since the start of FUT.

FIFA 22 Signature Stars SBC & Objectives

According to leaked information, the following will be involved in SBC or Objectives throughout the Black Friday event:

Advertisement

  • Gelson Martins (SBC)
  • Gregoire Defrel (SBC)
  • Ridle Baku (Objectives)

That’s everything we know about the FIFA 22 Signature Stars promo so far and will continue to update this page as time goes on!

Advertisement
Advertisement