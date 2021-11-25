FIFA 22 Signature Signings promo: Leaks, players & card design

EA SPORTS are reportedly prepping a FIFA 22 Signature Signings promo for Ultimate Team, with a list of player leaks surfacing ahead of time.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has had a stacked promo calendar already in 2021, with Ones to Watch, Rulebreakers, Adidas ‘Don’t Stop Till You’re 99’, and more.

While Black Friday kicks off on November 26, with a load of discounts and flash promotional offers such as SBCs featured, it looks like a fully-fledged set of event cards are being built into the content rollout.

A number of details have been leaked for a new FIFA 22 Signature Signings promo coming soon in-game, so let’s run through everything we know so far.

When does FIFA 22 Signature Signings start?

The FIFA 22 Signature Signings promo is expected to land in Ultimate Team between November 26-29, alongside Black Friday deals.

FIFA 22 Signature Signings leaked players

A handful of Signature Signings have been leaked so far, courtesy of trustyfuttrader, including the following:

Kevin De Bruyne

Renato Sanches

Wissam Ben Yedder

Atal

Milan Skriniar

Ruben Dias

Axel Witsel

Andrej Kramaric

Raul Jimenez

FIFA 22 Signature Stars card design

The card design has also been revealed, seen below from FUT Mentor.

Some players have also been speculating that the signature of each will be on the card, almost like the popular Match Attax or Shoot Outs trading card game.

This would surely be a popular move with many in the community, especially those that have been around since the start of FUT.

FIFA 22 Signature Stars SBC & Objectives

According to leaked information, the following will be involved in SBC or Objectives throughout the Black Friday event:

Gelson Martins (SBC)

Gregoire Defrel (SBC)

Ridle Baku (Objectives)

That’s everything we know about the FIFA 22 Signature Stars promo so far and will continue to update this page as time goes on!