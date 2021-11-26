All FIFA 22 Black Friday SBCs & Objectives: How to complete

EA SPORTS has released new Objectives and SBC to earn FIFA 22 items on Black Friday. We’ve got the full list of requirements and solutions you’ll need to know to complete them.

FIFA 22 released its own Black Friday deals on November 26, which includes SBCs and Objectives for players and pack items. Not to mention new Signature Signings cards.

We’ll start with the SBCs, which are all only available on Black Friday except for Karim Benzema’s Flashback, before looking at the Objectives, which will be available until December 3.

FIFA 22 Black Friday SBCs

85+ Upgrade Black Friday SBC

Reward

85+ Rated Rare Player Pack

Requirements & Cost

Black Friday’s 85+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 will cost around 23,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 25,000 on Xbox, and 23,000 on Origin PC.

The full set of requirements, followed by a cheap solution, is down below:

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 55
Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

Daily Login Challenge 1

Completing this challenge won’t unlock an individual reward, but it will progress you towards earning the Black Friday Daily Login Plus objective reward.

It will cost roughly 2,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 3,000 on Xbox, and 2,000 on Origin PC. The full requirements are down below:

Nationalities: Min 2

Clubs: Min 3

Same League Count: Max 5

Rare: Min 2

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 8

Solution:

FIFA 22 Karim Benzema Black Friday Flashback SBC

There’s a new Karim Benzema card celebrating his debut season with Real Madrid in the La Liga during the 2009/10 season.

The Striker is an 86 OVR for this item, with four star ratings for skills and weak foot.

FIFA 22 Karim Benzema Flashback SBC stats

Karim Benzema Flashback SBC requirements & cost

There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Benzema’s new card: Real Madrid and La Liga. In total these should only cost you around 88,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 99,000 on Xbox, and 83,000 Origin PC.

Real Madrid

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Rare Players: Min 1

Rare Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Gold Players Pack

Solution

La Liga

Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1
Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Along with Squad Building Challenges, there’s also a new set of objectives available, which we’ll cover below.

FIFA 22 Black Friday Objectives

The only requirement for the Black Friday Objectives is that you win matches in any FUT game mode. Rewards are given out after 5, 10, 15, and 25 matches won, along with another item after your last win.

Each tier gives its own unique rewards, listed right here:

5 Wins: Draft Token Pack, 300 XP

Draft Token Pack, 300 XP 10 Wins: Premium Gold Players Pack, 300 XP

Premium Gold Players Pack, 300 XP 15 Wins: Mega Pack, 300 XP

Mega Pack, 300 XP 25 Wins: Mega Pack, 300 XP

Mega Pack, 300 XP Black Friday Objectives Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack, 300 XP

Signature Signings Baku Objectives

A new Signature Signings Objectives set came out on Black Friday was well for Wolfsburg midfielder Ridle Baku. This card is an 85 OVR, with 90 Pace, and you can see the full stat sheet down below:

Baku Signature Signings Objectives

There are four different sets of objectives to complete before you’ll unlock Baku’s Signature Signings card. Each gives its own smaller reward as well, all of which you can find below:

Attacking Intent

Score 15 goals using Bundesliga players in Squad Battles on min. Professional (or Rivals)

Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player, 300 XP

Consistent Form

Score using German players in 11 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional (or Rivals)

Reward: Two Players Pack, 300 XP

Brilliant Bundesliga