All FIFA 22 Black Friday SBCs & Objectives: How to complete

EA SPORTS has released new Objectives and SBC to earn FIFA 22 items on Black Friday. We’ve got the full list of requirements and solutions you’ll need to know to complete them.
FIFA 22 released its own Black Friday deals on November 26, which includes SBCs and Objectives for players and pack items. Not to mention new Signature Signings cards.
We’ll start with the SBCs, which are all only available on Black Friday except for Karim Benzema’s Flashback, before looking at the Objectives, which will be available until December 3.
FIFA 22 Black Friday SBCs
85+ Upgrade Black Friday SBC
Reward
- 85+ Rated Rare Player Pack
Requirements & Cost
Black Friday’s 85+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 will cost around 23,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 25,000 on Xbox, and 23,000 on Origin PC.
Advertisement
The full set of requirements, followed by a cheap solution, is down below:
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 55
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
Daily Login Challenge 1
Completing this challenge won’t unlock an individual reward, but it will progress you towards earning the Black Friday Daily Login Plus objective reward.
It will cost roughly 2,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 3,000 on Xbox, and 2,000 on Origin PC. The full requirements are down below:
- Nationalities: Min 2
- Clubs: Min 3
- Same League Count: Max 5
- Rare: Min 2
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 8
Solution:
FIFA 22 Karim Benzema Black Friday Flashback SBC
There’s a new Karim Benzema card celebrating his debut season with Real Madrid in the La Liga during the 2009/10 season.
The Striker is an 86 OVR for this item, with four star ratings for skills and weak foot.
FIFA 22 Karim Benzema Flashback SBC stats
Karim Benzema Flashback SBC requirements & cost
There are two squads you’ll need to turn in to unlock Benzema’s new card: Real Madrid and La Liga. In total these should only cost you around 88,000 FUT Coins on Playstation, 99,000 on Xbox, and 83,000 Origin PC.
Advertisement
Real Madrid
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- Rare Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Small Gold Players Pack
Solution
La Liga
- Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
- IF Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Solution
Along with Squad Building Challenges, there’s also a new set of objectives available, which we’ll cover below.
FIFA 22 Black Friday Objectives
The only requirement for the Black Friday Objectives is that you win matches in any FUT game mode. Rewards are given out after 5, 10, 15, and 25 matches won, along with another item after your last win.
Each tier gives its own unique rewards, listed right here:
- 5 Wins: Draft Token Pack, 300 XP
- 10 Wins: Premium Gold Players Pack, 300 XP
- 15 Wins: Mega Pack, 300 XP
- 25 Wins: Mega Pack, 300 XP
- Black Friday Objectives Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack, 300 XP
Signature Signings Baku Objectives
A new Signature Signings Objectives set came out on Black Friday was well for Wolfsburg midfielder Ridle Baku. This card is an 85 OVR, with 90 Pace, and you can see the full stat sheet down below:
Advertisement
Baku Signature Signings Objectives
There are four different sets of objectives to complete before you’ll unlock Baku’s Signature Signings card. Each gives its own smaller reward as well, all of which you can find below:
Attacking Intent
- Score 15 goals using Bundesliga players in Squad Battles on min. Professional (or Rivals)
- Reward: 75+ Rated Rare Player, 300 XP
Consistent Form
- Score using German players in 11 separate Squad Battles matches on min. Professional (or Rivals)
- Reward: Two Players Pack, 300 XP
Brilliant Bundesliga
- Win 7 matches with Min. 6 players from the Bundesliga within your Starting Squad in Squad Battles on min. Professional (or Rivals)
- Reward: Gold Pack, 300 XP
Link Up Play
- Assist 7 goals using Defenders in Squad Battles matches on min. Professional (or Rivals)
- Reward: Small Electrum Players Pack, 300 XP
Objectives like these are always nice because they don’t require any FUT Coins to knock out. Plus, you might end up getting some players to use in SBCs later on as well. If you’re fast, you could even use these rewards on the Black Friday SBCs.