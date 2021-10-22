FIFA 22 Adidas 99 promo: Start date, confirmed FUT players & how it works

EA SPORTS has announced an exciting new FIFA 22 promo in combination with Adidas which will be focused around a “Don’t Stop Till You’re 99” theme ⁠— that is, stat-specific boosts for hand-picked FUT players across the rest of the year. Here’s the start date, confirmed players, leaks, and more.

FIFA 22’s newest Ultimate Team promo, an Adidas-backed event with stat-specific boosts for hand-picked players, was announced on EA’s latest Twitch stream.

It’s an exciting promo, and not least because it brings a new concept to live FUT cards; starting in late November, several hand-selected players will be given Adidas cards, which will then be upgraded via EA SPORTS selection across the rest of the FIFA 22 season, culminating in a super-boosted new card.

It’s enough to get any veteran FIFA player buzzing.

Here’s everything we know about the FIFA 22 Adidas 99 promo so far, including its start date, all confirmed players, early leaks, how it all works, and plenty more.

FIFA 22 Adidas “99” start date

The latest FIFA 22 promo, the Adidas-backed “Don’t Stop Till You’re 99” event, is set to begin in Ultimate Team on Sunday, November 21, with at least one card release.

Dexerto is expecting several new cards to be released as part of a full-sized FUT promo lineup on that locked date, with upgrades then being spread over the rest of FIFA 22’s cycle. By the time Team of the Season rolls around in, these special cards should have been handed monthly stat boosts.

We’ll share all the cards on @DexertoFC when they’re revealed.

How do FIFA 22 Adidas “99” cards work?

The new Adidas cards will be hand-selected FUT stars that will receive focused boosts through a live system across the FIFA 22 cycle. That means one of the six front-facing stats on their cards will climb over the next few months.

It has not been revealed how long these upgrades will take.

EA SPORTS explains: “Throughout the FIFA 22 season, selected Ultimate Team players will receive upgraded boosts until they reach 99 in one [front] stat.”

FIFA 22 Adidas card design leaked

Dexerto has already gotten an early look at exactly what the new Ultimate Team cards will look like, and they’re very stylish. The orange and yellow card is emblazoned with the Adidas logo at the top of the front-face, and may have a dynamic image for select players.

Here’s a mock-up of what a FIFA 22 Adidas card may look like:

All FIFA 22 Adidas upgrades

So far, EA SPORTS has confirmed just one upgrade coming in the FIFA 22 Adidas promo. Popular American midfielder Giovanni Reyna, who is playing for Dortmund this season, will be the first FUT star to get a major boost.

Reyna’s “road to 99” in one stat will be focused on his pace ability, which is already a reasonable 77. This should begin climbing via upgrades in November.

Our FIFA 22 Adidas “99” predictions

Considering the FIFA 22 x Adidas promo is based around EA’s sponsored deal with the sportswear brand, there’s a good chance any special players included in the FUT event will be Adidas athletes.

That means FIFA has the pick of the Adidas litter. Trust us, there’s a lot of superstars waiting in the ranks of the multinational sporting company.

Possible Adidas “99” players

Mo Salah ⁠— Liverpool

Thomas Partey ⁠— Arsenal

Chancel Mbemba ⁠— Porto

Alvaro Morata ⁠— Juventus

Archraf Hakimi ⁠— PSG

Luke Shaw ⁠— Manchester United

Jamie Vardy ⁠— Leicester City

David Alaba ⁠— Real Madrid

Ciro Immobile ⁠— Lazio

Leon Goretzka ⁠— Bayern Munich

Son Heung-min ⁠— Tottenham

Paul Pogba ⁠— Manchester United

Luuk de Jong ⁠— Barcelona

Timo Werner ⁠— Chelsea

Joao Felix ⁠— Atletico Madrid

Diogo Jota ⁠— Liverpool

As we said, there’s a plethora of superstars that EA SPORTS could pick from in their new Adidas promo, if they wanted to go in that direction ⁠— we’ll have to see.