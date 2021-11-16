FIFA 22 Black Friday promo: Start date, SBCs, FUT pack deals, Best of TOTWs

The popular and pack-heavy FIFA 22 Black Friday promo start date is just around the corner, and Dexerto is expecting a pile-up of rare players, FUT coin discounts, SBCs, big objectives, returning TOTW cards, and plenty more.

Every year, EA SPORTS tests their FIFA player base’s wallets with the Black Friday promo, a pack-focused event that ships rare bundles, SBCs, re-releases, and objectives into the game.

This year is expected to be no different; come late November, FIFA Ultimate Team will be drowning in in-game specials and packs, as well as the return of all the very best Team of the Week players from the first dozen in-form lineups. Black Friday ⁠— and the bookend Cyber Monday ⁠— is FUT’s first real market crash.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pack-heavy Black Friday promo, including when it’s expected to start, returning FIFA TOTW cards, and more.

When does FIFA 22 Black Friday start?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 26. That means eager FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can expect the EA promo to begin on the same date, alongside a deluge of big deals across storefronts & internet shops.

The lighting rounds, special FUT packs, player SBCs, and general Black Friday festivities should start up around 6pm GMT and run for four days.

What is Black Friday in FIFA 22?

Black Friday is one of the biggest Ultimate Team promos on every FIFA calendar, though players don’t celebrate the sales day because of player releases.

Instead, it’s because of the special Squad Building Challenges (SBCs), daily and weekly objectives, and the monster pile of special FUT packs that EA SPORTS ships out across the weekend of spending frenzy.

In years past, the FIFA publishers have absolutely flooded the market with 50k, 100k, and even ultra-rare 125k packs, offering up some of the game’s richest cards, most powerful players, and more. Wily FUT fanatics will save up their FIFA points, ready for the biggest sales of the game’s twelve-month cycle.

And, if that hasn’t whet your appetite, EA SPORTS should also release “Best of TOTWs” packs, re-releasing the best in-form cards from FIFA 22’s first dozen weeks.

Best of TOTWs predictions

If EA SPORTS sticks to their Black Friday plans from years past, we’re likely to see FIFA 22’s best in-form cards hit Ultimate TEam packs during the four-day promo.

There’s only been eight Team of the Week lineups released in the 2021-22 title so far, but among their ranks are some of the strongest cards players could possibly ask for, including Lionel Messi, Sadio Mane, and more.

Here’s the top eleven in-forms in the game:

Neymar Jr — 92

Mohamed Salah ⁠— 91

Son Heung-min ⁠— 90

Karim Benzema ⁠— 90

Joshua Kimmich ⁠— 90

Sadio Mane ⁠— 90

Keylor Navas ⁠— 89

Luis Suarez ⁠— 89

Wojciech Szczęsny⁠— 88

Marquinhos ⁠— 88

Thomas Muller ⁠— 88

While EA SPORTS has not yet confirmed the return of these “Best of TOTWs” packs, it certainly makes a great deal of sense for them to trot them out again.

Black Friday Record Breakers?

Last year, EA SPORTS ramped up the Black Friday excitement with a five-player release ⁠— nearly a dozen record-breaker cards celebrating major player milestones and achievements in the real world of the footballing leagues.

These cards included:

Kylian Mbappe (91)

David Silva (89)

Jadon Sancho (88)

Radamel Falcao (87)

Oscar (86)

Dexerto has not yet heard confirmation regarding the return of these Black Friday Record Breakers, though EA may want to repeat the promo for added hype.

And there you have it: all the early FIFA 22 Black Friday details.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Twitter accounts, @DexertoFC and @FutWatch, for official confirmation on the FUT promo, or check back here in coming weeks.