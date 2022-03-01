FIFA 22 FUT Birthday leaks reveal big change to annual promo

The FUT promo calendar might have been left with a glaring hole in it for March, but new FIFA 22 leaks have revealed FUT Birthday is next in line – with some big changes in order.

FIFA 22 players have already seen Team of the Year and all the festivities that come with it, meaning the next major annual promotion is the celebration of Ultimate Team’s inception.

In 2021, the event to commemorate FUT Birthday arrived at the end of March. Yet, early into the month of 2022, there are a series of clear signs that it could come earlier this time.

Here’s everything we know so far…

Advertisement

When is FUT Birthday? FIFA 22 promo explained

FUT Birthday is the celebration of the day Ultimate Team was first started, which usually lands on the last Friday of March.

Read More: Best strikers to buy in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The popular online card trading game was first announced in 2009 and later released with FIFA 10, meaning this year will be its 12th year of existence.

FIFA 22 FUT Birthday leaks

What to expect

According to leaks from FUT Sheriff, a reliable source in the FIFA community, the promo will change the skill star rating and weak foot of players picked to be included. For example, a player with a poor weak foot in-game may be upgraded with a boosted card.

This has been a tradition for FUT Birthday, so players shouldn’t be surprised to see the news.

Advertisement

🚨Fut Birthday will be again based on 5⭐️SM or 5⭐️WF 👀🔥 — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) March 1, 2022

However, the Token System – which allows players to swap them for FUT items in SBCs – will also be featured, according to Sheriff.

What that looks like, at the time of writing, remains to be seen. But it would be a big shift away from how EA usually rolls out content for this event.

SBC & Objectives

There is a strong expectancy from FIFA leakers that there will be a whole host of Squad Building Challenges and Objectives content throughout the week, to celebrate FUT Birthday. Individual players, though, are still yet to be named.

If Fut Birthday isnt the next promo, you can expect like last year when everyone knew all sbcs weeks before — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) March 1, 2022

We will continue to add FIFA 22 FUT Birthday leaks to this page as they roll in, whether it be for the players included in the team itself, SBCs, or Objectives.