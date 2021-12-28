FIFA 22 TOTY: How to vote for Team of the Year nominees

Voting starts soon for FIFA 22 Team of the Year and TOTY nominees will be included in the drop. If you want to know how to vote or who the nominees might be, you’ve come to the right place.
Just like we did last year, we have compiled all of the details you need to know for FIFA 22 Team of the Year voting.
Some information is known already, but others are based on predictions based on what has happened in previous titles.
Contents
- FIFA 22 Team of the Year start date
- How to vote for TOTY nominees
- Confirmed FIFA 22 TOTY nominees
- FIFA 22 Team of the Year Predictions
FIFA 22 Team of the Year start date
FIFA 22 Team of the Year voting is expected to be finalized around January 17, with the promo cards released on Friday, January 21.
Last year, it was January 18 to January 25 – though obviously with Friday being the dedicated promo day in Ultimate Team, that’s likely to change.
Regardless, the promo will include nominees and public voting way before the last weeks of the month.
How to vote for TOTY nominees in FIFA 22
If you want to vote for any FIFA 22 Team of the Year nominees, follow this process:
- Load up the official FIFA 22 TOTY voting page.
- Visit the tab for Team of the Year.
- Select the nominees you would like to cast your vote for, in each position.
- Confirm your vote online.
- Wait for the TOTY winners to be announced.
This was the landing page last time, though this is likely to change.
FIFA 22 TOTY nominees: Everything we know
Nominees will be released in different positions, which are the following:
- Goalkeepers
- Defenders
- Midfielders
- Forwards
These will be released in batches by EA SPORTS over the New Year, and then fans will be given a chance to vote on the ones they think deserve to be in the world 11.
FIFA 22 Team of the Year predictions
Dexerto has released its own prediction for FIFA 22 Team of the Year, as seen below – courtesy of FUT Watch.
- Gianluigi Donnarumma
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Antonio Rudiger
- Leonardo Bonucci
- Joao Cancelo
- Ngolo Kante
- Kevin De Bruyne
- Jorginho
- Mohamed Salah
- Lionel Messi
- Robert Lewandowski
If you would like to read more about why we picked the players we did, check out the full Dexerto XI breakdown here.
Once we have more news or updates regarding the FIFA 22 Team of the Year, we’ll be sure to add it to this page.