FIFA 22 EA Play extra hours glitch returns for early access

EA SPORTS has opened its doors to FIFA 22 players with EA Play early access, giving them a limited-time trial of Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and everything else. Some players aren’t settling for the 10-hour demo, though, as an extra hours glitch surfaced.

Whether you’re looking forward to playing with new FUT Heroes, completing SBCs, or completing an early grind for the new FUT Champs Weekend League qualification, there’s something for everyone in FIFA 22.

The game is available for a short period of time, typically, meaning you do have to ration your hours.

Though we do have a guide on how to maximize that time, along with some FUT trading tips, and now a new method for getting more hours of the trial has reared its head.

FIFA 22 EA Play extra hours glitch

There is a slight disclaimer on the glitch this year, though, and that is the fact it only works for next-gen players.

The glitch – shown off by YouTuber Milkydinho in the video below – is relatively simple to do.

Turn on your Xbox or PlayStation console. Head over to its respective store – Xbox store, or PS Store. Link up your accounts. Download the Xbox Series X|S or PS5 version. Search for the Xbox One or PS4 version of the game. Download the previous generation version. Play the EA Play trial on both versions, amounting to 20 hours in total.

Now that you have completed those steps, you will be able to play for double the amount of time – by dividing your games between the old console and new version. It’s not quite the unlimited method of years gone by, but every opportunity the community gets to double their playtime ahead of release will be taken.

This isn’t actually an exploit, though, as owners do have the right to play both versions of the title. Therefore, the chances of it being patched it highly unlikely, but we’ll have to wait and see if EA Sports make any changes to this new method.

In the meantime, we’ve got a flurry of information surrounding FIFA 22 that you’re going to need to catch up on down below.

