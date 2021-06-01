FIFA 21 MLS TOTS cards revealed: Nani, Diego Rossi, Ruidíaz, more - Dexerto

EA SPORTS announced FIFA 21’s MLS Team of the Season (TOTS) in Ultimate Team, and it’s packed with talent, including Diego Rossi, Nani, Raúl Ruidíaz, Alejandro Pozuelo Melero, and more.

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season promotion has been underway for a while now, with squads from Bundesliga, the English Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga, and the fan-voted “Community” team already revealed.

Now, the MLS TOTS has joined the fray. And despite being less stacked than some of the bigger leagues, the all-star squad still has some impressive cards with excellent stats in all positions. Let’s take a look at who they are.

FIFA 21 MLS TOTS cards revealed

GK: Andre Blake (87)

Andre Blake (87) LB: Kai Wagner (89)

Kai Wagner (89) CB: Jonathan Mensah (85)

Jonathan Mensah (85) CB: Walker Zimmerman (86)

Walker Zimmerman (86) RB: Anton Tinnerholm (88)

Anton Tinnerholm (88) CAM: Alejandro Pozuelo Melero (91)

Alejandro Pozuelo Melero (91) CAM: Nicolás Lodeiro (89)

Nicolás Lodeiro (89) RM: Cristian Espinoza (89)

Cristian Espinoza (89) RM: Nani (93)

Nani (93) ST: Raúl Ruidíaz (91)

Raúl Ruidíaz (91) ST: Diego Rossi (92)

As you can see, there are some phenomenal cards up for grabs. Nani, Diego Rossi, Raúl Ruidíaz, and Alejandro Pozuelo Melero all have an overall rating above 90, making them a weclome asset to any FIFA Ultimate Team squad.

The MLS TOTS cards will be available in packs from Monday, May 31 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST, but it only lasts a week. So, you better get a move on if you want to collect them all!

Now that all the Team of the Season squads from individual leagues have been revealed, the promotion is expected to wrap up on Friday, June 4, with the climactic announcement of the highly-anticipated ‘Ultimate ‘ TOTS.