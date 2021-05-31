How to complete Joe Gomez FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Team of the Season promotion is still underway, and EA SPORTS released a new TOTS Moments SBC celebrating Joe Gomez’s performances for Liverpool in the 2018-2019 UEFA Champions League. Here are all the details.
Liverpool turned up the heat in the 2018–19 UEFA Champions League, winning their sixth trophy in the competition on the back of some impressive team performances against Bayern Munich, FC Porto, Barcelona, and Tottenham.
However, individual brilliance played a part, too.
Joe Gomez was absolutely stellar in defense, to the point where EA SPORTS decided to honor his performances two years later by releasing a stacked TOTS Moments SBC card in FIFA Ultimate Team.
Joe Gomez FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC in-game stats
Joe Gomez FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC requirements
Liverpool
- Number of players from Liverpool: Min 1
- IF + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack
National Duty
- Number of players from England: Min 1
- IF + TOTS MOMENTS Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Premier League
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 88
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack
Joe Gomez FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC cost
Joe Gomez’s TOTS Moments SBC card is lethal based on the stats. Naturally, that means it is somewhat expensive.
It will set you back somewhere between 430,000 and 530,000 FUT coins, depending on which platform you’re on.
- PlayStation: 440,000
- Xbox: 430,000
- PC: 530,000
Joe Gomez FIFA 21 TOTS Moments SBC solution
Below are some of the cheapest solutions we could find for each set of requirements. And to make things easier for you, none will need any loyalty or position change cards to complete.
Liverpool
National Duty
Premier League
If you want to complete the challenge and add Joe Gomez to your squad, you better act fast! It’s only available until Thursday, June 3, which isn’t a lot of time. Fortunately, the requirements aren’t too demanding, so it should be doable.
Let us know how he works out for you on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK, and stay tuned for more updates on the current TOTS promo and more.