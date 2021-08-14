FIFA 21 FUTTIES Batch 3 revealed: Firmino, Hazard, De Bruyne, Mbappe

FIFA 21’s FUTTIES Batch 3 squad is now live in Ultimate Team. Here’s a list of all the players included in the stellar line-up, including Roberto Firmino, Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, and more.

FIFA 21 is on the verge of being replaced by its successor, FIFA 22.

However, EA SPORTS is still breathing life into the current Ultimate Team season by releasing a third and final batch of the beloved FUTTIES promotion.

If the first and second batches weren’t already impressive enough for you, the last one is packed with some powerhouse cards including Roberto Firmino, Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne.

FIFA 21 FUTTIES ‘Best Of’ Batch 3

Just like the previous batches, this one includes some of the best FIFA Ultimate Team cards released in the last few months, regardless of what promotion they were from.

Here’s a full list of all the players and their corresponding ratings:

FIFA 21 FUTTIES Team 3 players

Roberto Firmino (Festival of FUTball) – 99

Phil Foden (Festival of FUTball) – 98

Acuna (Festival of FUTball) – 98

Marco Verratti (Festival of FUTball) – 98

Eden Hazard (Festival of FUTball) – 98

Kevin de Bruyne (Summer Stars) – 98

Luca Modric (Summer Stars) – 97

Kylian Mbappe (TOTS) – 97

Karim Benzema (TOTS) – 97

Virgil van Dijk (TOTY) – 96

Trent Alexander-Arnold (TOTY) – 96

FIFA 21 FUTTIES Team 3 release date

The third batch went live on Friday, August 13, at 6PM BST and will be available for a limited amount of time.

You will have two weeks to pick up these star players before they disappear from packs on August 27.

So, if you’re keen to end your stint on Ultimate Team in FIFA 21 with a bang, there’s no better way than to grab some of these cards while you can.

However, if you’re hanging out for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, there’s plenty of info out there now since the pitch notes dropped. From the FUT Champions and Division Rivals reworks to changes to Co-Op, we’ve got you covered.