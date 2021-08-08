FIFA 21 Icon Swaps #4 guide: objectives, FUT rewards, more

FIFA 21’s Icon Swaps promotion could be back for a fourth and final time, meaning players could have another chance to get their hands on some of the best cards in the game. Here’s everything we know.

FIFA 21 is nearing the end of its life cycle as FIFA 22’s release date draws closer by the minute.

However, it’s not dead and buried yet. Leakers have discovered signs that a fourth Icon Swaps promotion could be on the way.

If it ends up happening, FIFA 21 players will have one last chance to complete objectives to earn player tokens and trade them in for some top-tier ICON cards.

A lot of information remains unknown, but let’s take a look at what we know so far.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 4

No information about which players could be included in FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 4 has been revealed yet.

However, given that we had Patrick Vieira, Rio Ferdinand, Ferenc Puska, George Best, Hristo Stoichkov, and Bastian Schweinsteiger in the previous one, we can expect something similar.

Regardless of which players are chosen to feature in the promotion, they will cost somewhere between 5 – 20 Tokens, meaning players will have to grind them out by completing some or all of the included objectives.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 4 Objectives

Again, we don’t know which specific objectives will be included in the Icon Swaps 4 promotion. Not yet, anyway. However, we do know there will be some general ones, along with many others from different leagues.

Generally, you’ll need to win matches and score goals in different modes and leagues to complete them. And every time you finish one, you’ll receive a token that can be exchanged for various rewards, including ICON players.

FIFA 21 Icon Swaps 4 Rewards

The rewards system will be similar to the ones used in previous versions of the Icon Swaps promotion. You’ll be able to exchange tokens for different packs and players, although the specifics still remain a mystery.

Still, we expect it will look something like this:

81+ X25 Pack: Exchange 1 Token to earn a pack with twenty-five players rated 81 or higher.

83+ X25 Pack: Exchange 2 Tokens to earn a pack with twenty-five players rated 83 or higher.

84+ X20 Pack: Exchange 3 Tokens to earn a pack with twenty players rated 84 or higher.

Icon Moments Pack: Exchanged 5 Tokens to earn a pack containing an Icon Moments player.

ICON #1: Exchange 6 Tokens to earn an ICON player.

92+ Icon Moments Pack: Exchange 7 Tokens to earn a pack containing a 92+ Icon Moments Attacker or Midfielder player.

ICON #2: Exchange 8 Tokens to earn an ICON player.

92+ Prime Icon Player Pick: Exchange 9 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Mid or Prime Icon players rated 92 or higher.

Icon Moments Player Pick: Exchange 10 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Icon Moments players.

ICON #3: Exchange 11 Tokens to earn an ICON player.

92+ Icon Moments Midfielder PP: Exchange 12 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Midfielders Icon Moments players rated 92 or higher.

ICON #4: Exchange 13 Tokens to earn an ICON player.

92+ Icon Moments Attacker PP: Exchange 15 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Attackers Icon Moments players rated 92 or higher.

ICON #5: Exchange 15 Tokens to earn an ICON player.

93+ Icon Moments Player Pick: Exchange 16 Tokens to earn 1 of 3 Icon Moments players rated 93 or higher.

ICON #6: Exchange 17 Tokens to earn an ICON player.

Grinding FIFA 21 Icon Swaps quickly: The Golden Goal rule

Icon Swaps aren’t for the faint-hearted. You’ll need to grind out some Squad Battles and Live Friendlies, which is time-consuming. Fortunately, the community has come up with a solution to make the process quicker.

The rules are simple: If your opponent scores the opening goal in a game, concede the game. If your rivals are aware, they should do the same for you. It’s the unwritten code that allows players to rack up the wins at a faster rate.

It was used in the last three Icon Swaps events, and it will probably be used again if this one ends up happening.

Not everyone is aware of it, though. So, don’t expect it every game. But when it does happen, it will help speed things up.