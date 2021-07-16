FIFA 21 FUTTIES promo countdown: Start date, how to vote, leaks, more

The classic Ultimate Team promo, FUTTIES, has finally been confirmed for FIFA 21, but what’s going to happen and what can we expect?

For the past few years in Ultimate Team, the FUTTIES promo has signaled the end of new promos from EA SPORTS as they ramp up work on the next installment of FIFA.

That changed last year, though, with promos like Team of the Season needing to be pushed back and the release of the brand-new Pre-Season promo which allowed players to earn rewards for FIFA 21 in FIFA 20.

Now, FUTTIES are back in their usual spot at the end of the FIFA 21 promo calendar, and EA could send this year off with a bang, bringing back some of the best cards of the last few months.

When does FUTTIES start in FIFA 21?

FUTTIES always brings plenty of excitement to FIFA, especially as it’s a second chance to pick up some big hitter cards that’ll finish off your collection.

Thankfully, we don’t have to wait all that long either, seeing as the in-game loading screen hint has already dropped and is counting down the hours.

If you haven’t had the chance to jump into Ultimate Team and see the screenshot, well, the promo goes live on Friday, July 16 at 6 pm BST/1 pm EST as usual.

How to vote in FIFA 21 FUTTIES promo

Outside of the returning cards, FUTTIES brings community involvement too in the form of votes. In the past, players have been given three options to choose from in different categories, and whichever card is picked the most gets a boost.

These boosted cards have then gone on to be available in SBCs (Squad Building Challenges) and available to all players. They’ve been a staple of the promo, so there shouldn’t be any drastic changes this time around either and the usual steps should apply.

Load up FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Wait for the FUTTIES news pop up to load Choose a card to give your vote to Wait and see if your chosen card wins

FIFA 21 FUTTIES leaks

In terms of leaks for the FUTTIES promo, there hasn’t been anything crazy just yet, but one leak has claimed that Rangers full-back James Tavernier will be an objectives card in the promo.

Players have come up with their own theories about ‘Best Of’ cards going into packs and potential lightning rounds as a result, but there’s nothing been confirmed or leaked on that front yet.

While some FIFA fans have suggested that FUTTIES is the final big promo of the year, there’s no guarantee of that. As previously mentioned, EA dropped a Pre-Season promo last year, so we could see that return.

As ever, once things change, we’ll update this article and get some updates out across our dedicated FIFA social accounts – UltimateTeamUK and FUTWatch.