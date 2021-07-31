FIFA 21 Futties Batch 2 revealed: Benzema, Mbappe, Salah

The second squad for the classic Ultimate Team promo, FUTTIES, has been confirmed for FIFA 21. Here’s a list of all the players included in the stellar line-up, including Benzema, Mbappe, Salah, and more.

Historically, FIFA Ultimate Team’s FUTTIES promotion marks the end of EA SPORTS’ focus on the current iteration of the title as they ramp up work on the next instalment. And it isn’t any different this year.

After releasing the first batch on July 16, which included some beastly cards, they’ve followed it up with the second and final batch.

It’s arguably even better than the first, with the likes of Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, and Mohamed Salah in the ranks.

FUTTIES ‘Best Of’ Batch 2

The second batch contains some of the best cards released in the last few months of FIFA Ultimate Team.

It includes ones from various promotions including Team of the Season, FUT Birthday, and Future Stars.

FIFA 21 FUTTIES Team 2 players

Here’s the complete list in order of their overall rating:

Karim Benzema (TOTS) – 97

Kylian Mbappe (TOTS) – 97

Mohamed Salah (TOTS) – 96

Kevin De Bruyne (TOTS) – 96

Harry Kane (TOTS) – 96

Romelu Lukaku (TOTS) – 96

Raheem Sterling (FUT Birthday) – 92

Luka Modric (FUT Birthday) – 92

Giovanni Reyna (Future Stars) – 91

Eduardo Camavinga (Future Stars) – 91

Edmond Tapsoba (Future Stars) – 89

FIFA 21 FUTTIES Team 2 release date

The second batch went live on Friday, July 30 at 6 pm BST and will be available for a limited amount of time.

So, if you’re keen to end your stint on Ultimate Team in FIFA 21 with a bang, there’s no better way than to grab some of these cards while you can.