FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall: Team 1 cards, SBC solutions, card upgrades explained - Dexerto

Published: 11/Jun/2021 18:57by David Purcell
EA SPORTS have unveiled their FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall promo in Ultimate Team, which will run during EURO 2020, and here’s everything you need to know about it.
The promo officially kicked off on June 11, 2021, with the release of Team 1. In that team was Champions League winner Kai Havertz, who scored the winning goal this year and is looking to take that momentum into his international form this Summer.
On the other hand, Phil Foden of Manchester City – who lost that final of course – also features. Both of which are 95 and 94 OVR respectively, and based on the upgrade system of this FUT promo, they could be much better in a few weeks time.
Let’s take a look at everything from Team 1 and look ahead to Team 2.
The entire Team 1 can be seen below:
#FIFA21 Festival of FUTball Team 1 💫
Havertz 🇩🇪
Verratti 🇮🇹
Griezmann 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/BEWE8fIlnq
— FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) June 11, 2021
FIFA 21 players will be able to pack Festival of FUTBall Team 2 players on June 18, 2021.
The cards are expected to be released by EA SPORTS in Ultimate Team at 6 pm UK.
