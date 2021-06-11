 FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall: Team 1 cards, SBC solutions, card upgrades explained - Dexerto
FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall: Team 1 cards, SBC solutions, card upgrades explained

Published: 11/Jun/2021 18:57

by David Purcell
festival of futball fifa 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have unveiled their FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall promo in Ultimate Team, which will run during EURO 2020, and here’s everything you need to know about it. 

The promo officially kicked off on June 11, 2021, with the release of Team 1. In that team was Champions League winner Kai Havertz, who scored the winning goal this year and is looking to take that momentum into his international form this Summer.

On the other hand, Phil Foden of Manchester City – who lost that final of course – also features. Both of which are 95 and 94 OVR respectively, and based on the upgrade system of this FUT promo, they could be much better in a few weeks time.

Let’s take a look at everything from Team 1 and look ahead to Team 2.

FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall Team 1

The entire Team 1 can be seen below:

Best Festival of FUTBall players in Team 1

  • Kai Havertz (95)
  • Antoine Griezmann (95)
  • Phil Foden (94)
  • Marcos Llorente (94)
  • Matthias De Ligt (94)
  • Marco Verratti (94)

How Festival of FUTBall cards upgrades work in FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Festival of FUTBall upgrades
Here’s how Festival of FUTBall cards are upgraded in FIFA 21.
  • 3 wins = +2 OVR
  • 4 wins = +1 OVR
  • 5 wins = +1 OVR
  • 6 wins = 5* / 5* weak foot and skill moves

SBC

How to complete Festival of FUTball Diogo Jota (90)

fifa 21 jota festival of futball
Here’s Diogo Jota’s Festival of FUTball SBC card in FIFA 21.

Liverpool

  • Players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 60
  • Players in the Squad: 11

National Duty

  • Players from Portugal: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Players in the Squad: 11

Objectives

Festival of FUTball Christian Eriksen (91)

festival of futball eriksen
Christian Eriksen’s 91-rated Objectives card is looking fine.
  • Far Out Finishing – Score 5 goals outside the box on minimum professional difficulty.
  • 4 Star Setup – Assist in 3 separate Squad Battles matches on minimum world-class difficulty with a player of min. 4* skill moves.
  • Successful Seven – Score using Serie A players in 7 Squad Battles games on minimum world-class difficulty.
  • Crucial CAM – Assist with Through Balls using CAMs in 13 Squad Battles matches on minimum professional difficulty.

Festival of FUTBall Team 2 release time

FIFA 21 players will be able to pack Festival of FUTBall Team 2 players on June 18, 2021. 

The cards are expected to be released by EA SPORTS in Ultimate Team at 6 pm UK. 

