 Best wingers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto
FIFA

Best wingers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

Published: 11/Oct/2020 16:35

by Joe Craven
Harry Kane and Steve Bergwijn in FIFA 21
EA Sports

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team is up and running, and so is the game’s transfer market. As you splash your early cash on players, you want good value for money. Here are eight wingers who’ll provide just that – as well as goals and assists. 

With FIFA 21 just a few days old, players are still in the process of assembling their early squads and trying to find the best cards for their money.

Here, we’re focusing solely on wingers – the wide players who’ll give your team pace and precision going forward. We’ve gone for speedy players (obviously) because pace is as important to wide players as ever in FIFA 21. We’ve also gone for a balance in leagues, so whatever team you’re building they’ll be someone for you.

Finally, we’ve not picked the highest rated, most expensive wingers in the game. It goes without saying that Sadio Mane would be a good addition to your team. The truth is, though, that very few Ultimate Team fans can afford players of his calibre. As such, every player on this list is remarkably affordable.

Best wingers in FIFA 21

Prices (taken from FUTBIN) are live, so expect to see some fluctuations if you decide to go for these cards. All stats are also provided by FUTBIN. The list is also in no particular order.

Steven Bergwijn – Tottenham Hotspur

Steven Bergwijn's FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Bergwijn is now in the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur.

OVR: 83

Price: 21,000 on Xbox, 19,500 on PS and 19,000 on PC

Raphinha – Leeds United

Raphinha FIFA 21 stats in FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Raphinha is Leeds United’s latest acquisition, joining from French outfit Stade Rennais.

OVR: 81

Price: 6,000 on Xbox, 6,000 on PS and 5,500 on PC

Cristian Portu – Real Sociedad

Portu FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Portu signed for Real Sociedad in 2019 from fellow Spanish side Girona.

OVR: 83

Price: 6,700 on Xbox, 9,000 on PS and 9,100 on PC

Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan

Achraf Hakimi stats FIFA 21 from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Hakimi is one of the world’s best wing-backs, but features in FIFA 21 as a RM.

OVR: 83

Price: 5,200 on Xbox, 6,700 on PS and 5,500 on PC

Thorgan Hazard – Borussia Dortmund

Thorgan Hazard stats in FIFA 21
FUTBIN
Hazard has both 4* skill moves and 4* weak foot, making him incredible value for money.

OVR: 83

Price: 3,500 on Xbox, 3,500 on PS and 3,500 on PC

Diogo Jota – Liverpool

Diogo Jota FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Diogo Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in the summer of 2020.

OVR: 80

Price: 7,000 on Xbox, 5,300 on PS and 6,500 on PC

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

Rodrygo FIFA 21 stats FUTBIN
FUTBIN
87 pace and 83 dribbling for 1,000 coins? Rodrygo is a steal.

OVR: 79

Price: 1,000 on Xbox, 1,300 on PS and 1,100 on PC

Leon Bailey – Bayer Leverkusen

Leon Bailey FIFA 21 stats from FUTBIN
FUTBIN
Leon Bailey rounds off our list, after staying in the Bundesliga despite strong Premier League speculation.

OVR: 80

Price: 2,500 on Xbox, 3,300 on PS and 2,800 on PC

That brings our list of best wingers in FIFA 21 to a close. For more FIFA 21 guides, news, leaks, and more – follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.

FIFA

EA respond to broken FIFA 21 Pro Clubs skill points & player runs

Published: 11/Oct/2020 14:20

by Connor Bennett
Players celebrating in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS have responded to major issues with FIFA 21’s Pro Clubs including one that is preventing players from earning skill points at the correct speed. 

As FIFA has evolved over the years, so have some of the most popular modes. FIFA Ultimate Team has done away with things like the collection and tournaments, adding FUT Champs in their place. 

In the case of Pro Clubs, the changes have affected the way you upgrade your player. Previously, you’d have a book of accomplishments to work towards, but that has been replaced by a skill tree. 

To upgrade your pro now, in FIFA 21, you need skill points that are awarded after games at certain moments. However, some players have been experiencing issues. 

Pro Clubs goal being scored in FIFA
EA SPORTS
Pro Clubs lets you play as yourself in FIFA

Players have been reporting that, while their teammates are receiving skill points with regularity, they’re struggling to get them when they’re supposed to.

As a result of many players flagging the issue, EA SPORTS have added it to their new public Trello board and labeled it as being investigated alongside some other problems that players are running into. 

That also includes another Pro Clubs issue where other user-controlled players can instruct others to make directed runs, which can cause issues if you’re through on goals.

Screenshot of EA Sports' trello board
Screenshot via Trello
The issues are a part of the investigating column on Trello.

As of writing, there is no fix for either issue, but with EA actively investigating them, it might not be all that long before a solution is put out as part of an update. This would likely require a download rather than it just being as part of a server side hotfix. 

Players will no doubt be hoping that the skill points issue is addressed quicker than the directed runs problem so that their ratings aren’t left behind in the coming weeks and months as other pros get better and better with each passing game.