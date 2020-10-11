Best wingers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team is up and running, and so is the game’s transfer market. As you splash your early cash on players, you want good value for money. Here are eight wingers who’ll provide just that – as well as goals and assists.

With FIFA 21 just a few days old, players are still in the process of assembling their early squads and trying to find the best cards for their money.

Advertisement

Here, we’re focusing solely on wingers – the wide players who’ll give your team pace and precision going forward. We’ve gone for speedy players (obviously) because pace is as important to wide players as ever in FIFA 21. We’ve also gone for a balance in leagues, so whatever team you’re building they’ll be someone for you.

Finally, we’ve not picked the highest rated, most expensive wingers in the game. It goes without saying that Sadio Mane would be a good addition to your team. The truth is, though, that very few Ultimate Team fans can afford players of his calibre. As such, every player on this list is remarkably affordable.

Advertisement

Best wingers in FIFA 21

Prices (taken from FUTBIN) are live, so expect to see some fluctuations if you decide to go for these cards. All stats are also provided by FUTBIN. The list is also in no particular order.

Steven Bergwijn – Tottenham Hotspur

OVR: 83

Price: 21,000 on Xbox, 19,500 on PS and 19,000 on PC

Advertisement

Raphinha – Leeds United

OVR: 81

Price: 6,000 on Xbox, 6,000 on PS and 5,500 on PC

Cristian Portu – Real Sociedad

OVR: 83

Advertisement

Price: 6,700 on Xbox, 9,000 on PS and 9,100 on PC

Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan

OVR: 83

Advertisement

Price: 5,200 on Xbox, 6,700 on PS and 5,500 on PC

Thorgan Hazard – Borussia Dortmund

OVR: 83

Price: 3,500 on Xbox, 3,500 on PS and 3,500 on PC

Diogo Jota – Liverpool

OVR: 80

Price: 7,000 on Xbox, 5,300 on PS and 6,500 on PC

Rodrygo – Real Madrid

OVR: 79

Price: 1,000 on Xbox, 1,300 on PS and 1,100 on PC

Leon Bailey – Bayer Leverkusen

OVR: 80

Price: 2,500 on Xbox, 3,300 on PS and 2,800 on PC

That brings our list of best wingers in FIFA 21 to a close. For more FIFA 21 guides, news, leaks, and more – follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK.