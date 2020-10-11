Best wingers to buy in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team - Dexerto

FIFA 21’s Ultimate Team is up and running, and so is the game’s transfer market. As you splash your early cash on players, you want good value for money. Here are eight wingers who’ll provide just that – as well as goals and assists.
With FIFA 21 just a few days old, players are still in the process of assembling their early squads and trying to find the best cards for their money.
Here, we’re focusing solely on wingers – the wide players who’ll give your team pace and precision going forward. We’ve gone for speedy players (obviously) because pace is as important to wide players as ever in FIFA 21. We’ve also gone for a balance in leagues, so whatever team you’re building they’ll be someone for you.
Finally, we’ve not picked the highest rated, most expensive wingers in the game. It goes without saying that Sadio Mane would be a good addition to your team. The truth is, though, that very few Ultimate Team fans can afford players of his calibre. As such, every player on this list is remarkably affordable.
Best wingers in FIFA 21
Prices (taken from FUTBIN) are live, so expect to see some fluctuations if you decide to go for these cards. All stats are also provided by FUTBIN. The list is also in no particular order.
Steven Bergwijn – Tottenham Hotspur
OVR: 83
Price: 21,000 on Xbox, 19,500 on PS and 19,000 on PC
Raphinha – Leeds United
OVR: 81
Price: 6,000 on Xbox, 6,000 on PS and 5,500 on PC
Cristian Portu – Real Sociedad
OVR: 83
Price: 6,700 on Xbox, 9,000 on PS and 9,100 on PC
Achraf Hakimi – Inter Milan
OVR: 83
Price: 5,200 on Xbox, 6,700 on PS and 5,500 on PC
Thorgan Hazard – Borussia Dortmund
OVR: 83
Price: 3,500 on Xbox, 3,500 on PS and 3,500 on PC
Diogo Jota – Liverpool
OVR: 80
Price: 7,000 on Xbox, 5,300 on PS and 6,500 on PC
Rodrygo – Real Madrid
OVR: 79
Price: 1,000 on Xbox, 1,300 on PS and 1,100 on PC
Leon Bailey – Bayer Leverkusen
OVR: 80
Price: 2,500 on Xbox, 3,300 on PS and 2,800 on PC
That brings our list of best wingers in FIFA 21 to a close.