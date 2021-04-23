How to complete Chiesa FIFA 21 Community TOTS SBC: solutions & cost - Dexerto

Along with the highly anticipated TOTS promo kicking off, EA Sports has released a brand new SBC for Italian winger Federico Chiesa, and we’ve got all the info you’ll need to complete it quickly and cheaply.

The Team of the Season (or TOTS) promo is one of the biggest events of any FIFA game’s cycle, and that’s no different in 2021 either.

EA released the Community and EFL TOTS squads on April 23 and along with all of the new cards to be found in packs, they also put out the first of what’s sure to be a few SBCs for the latest promo. So, lets get into stats and what you’ll need to do to get it done.

Chiesa Community TOTS SBC stats

Chiesa Community TOTS SBC: requirements & cost

Piemonte Calcio

Number of players from Piemonte Calcio: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 80

Team Chemistry: Min 80 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Serie A TIM

Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Squad Rating: Team Chemistry: Min 65

Team Chemistry: Min 65 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Number of players in the Squad: 11 Reward: 1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Chiesa Community TOTS SBC: price and solutions

Below we’l be posting the total cost and some of the cheapest solutions to each set of requirements as soon as they become available, so be sure to check back soon. As always, none of our solutions will require any loyalty or position change cards to complete.

This article is currently being updated…